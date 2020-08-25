M.O.T advances to ML baseball state finals

M.O.T. downed Brandywine, 11-3, on Sunday evening to advance to the Major League baseball state finals.

M.O.T. (3-0) will host the championship game today at 6 p.m. If it loses, a second title game will be played on Wednesday.

Canal was slated to face Brandywine in the losers’ bracket finals.

In Sunday’s win, Logan Peters and Cole Simpson both went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a pair of RBI. Winning pitcher Liam Robinson threw two and a third innings of scoreless relief.

There are no regionals or World Series being played this year in Little League’s division for 11-12 year-olds.

M.O.T. last won the Major League state title in 2015.

Basketball

This year’s Slam Dunk canceled: Add Slam Dunk to the Beach to the long list of local sporting events that have been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials announced Monday “with great disappointment” that the annual high school boys’ basketball tournament won’t be held this year.

The tourney, which brings in programs from around the country, is held the last weekend of December at Cape Henlopen High.

Officials said they hope to bring the event back in 2021.

“Obviously, this was a difficult decision,” said Dr. Matthew J. Robinson, chairman of the Delaware Sports Commission and the Slam Dunk to the Beach Tournament.

“At the center of our decision was the safety and well-being of our participants, and spectators. We have been following the trends overall and specifically within the elite high school basketball environment and we came to the conclusion that the prudent decision was to hold off until 2021.”

Along with some top-ranked teams, the tournament also attracts high-caliber college coaches such as Jay Wright (Villanova), Roy Williams (North Carolina) and Patrick Ewing (Georgetown). According to tournament officials, the event generates over $1 million in economic impact for Sussex County.

College athletics

Wesley to induct 11 into Hall: Wesley College will induct 11 former student-athletes as well as one team into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

The list of inductees include men’s basketball’s Eric Anderson, softball’s Ashlyn (Booth) Hare, ‘16, field hockey’s Dana (Keller) Thomas ‘12, football’s Jon Lanouette ‘09, women’s lacrosse’s Jillian (Tracy) Lontz ‘08, football’s Sean Matthews ‘09, football’s Chris Mayes ‘14, football’s Shane McSweeny ‘12, baseball’s Kevin Murphy ‘11, field hockey’s Sheree (Pleasanton) Riendeau ‘12, and men’s soccer’s Chris Wright ‘03.

Also being inducted is the 2004 men’s soccer squad, which went 14-7-2, reached the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference finals and won the ECAC South.