McBride leads Blue Hen women in win over Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Junior guard Paris McBride’s career night led the Delaware women’s basketball team to an 85-79 win over Pittsburgh Sunday night, the Blue Hens’ first win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent in seven years.

McBride had a red-hot shooting performance, scoring a career-high 29 points by hitting 9-of-14 field goals, including 4-of-8 from three-point territory, and knocking down all seven of her free throw attempts. She also dished out four assists and recorded two rebounds and a steal.

The last time Delaware beat an ACC foe was a 71-61 win over Wake Forest in 2013. The season prior, the Blue Hens defeated North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament behind 33 points from Elena Delle Donne.

Junior guard Jasmine Dickey poured in 20 points of her own Sunday night, her second-straight game scoring over 20, and grabbed nine rebounds while senior guard Tee Johnson scored 13 on a 4-of-7 effort from three-point range for Delaware (2-0).

The Blue Hens got off to a hot start, closing out the first quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 24-15. The Panthers stormed back to tie the game at 62-62 after three quarters, setting up a back-and-fourth final period.

After Pitt’s Rita Igbokwe made a free throw to tie the game at 74-74 with under four minutes left in regulation, the Blue Hens went on a 8-0 run that proved to be the difference in the game.

McBride hit a jumper to give Delaware the lead, then threw a beautiful lead pass to Dickey on the fast break that drew a foul. Dickey knocked down both free throws, then McBride extended the lead with another jumper.

Freshman guard Tyi Skinner finished off the run with a bucket that made the score 82-74 with 1:25 left. The Blue Hens sank three free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

Delaware’s defense forced the Panthers (2-1) into 24 turnovers which they converted into 25 points. The Blue Hens took care of the ball on the other end, committing just 10 turnovers, which led to only two Pitt points.

Six different Blue Hens combined for 12 steals, led by Dickey’s four and forward Chyna Latimer’s three.