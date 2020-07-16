MEAC cancels fall sports season

DOVER — Delaware State will apparently not be playing football this fall.



The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which includes the DSU, announced this afternoon that it is canceling the fall sports season due to the threat of the coronavirus.



League officials said that no decision has been made yet whether it will play fall sports during the spring.



The Hornets were slated to play six of their 11 football games at home this fall. Delaware State was also scheduled to close the regular season at Delaware on Nov. 21.



“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority,” Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement.



“We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact.While our competitions have been suspended, each member institution will plan ongoing engagement of all student-athletes to ensure optimization of their physical and mental well-being as they continue their matriculation.”



“Obviously this is an arduous decision because everyone wants to have a fall season for student-athletes, fans and others,” said MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis Thomas. “Part of our responsibility is to ensure the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is paramount. It is imperative that everyone recognize that is our first and foremost responsibility.”



The MEAC joins other NCAA Division I FCS conferences the Ivy League and the Patriot League, which have also canceled football for the fall.

The Colonial Athletic Association, which includes Delaware, has not announced any decision about its fall season yet. The CAA did recently cancel its virtual Media Day however.