MEAC revises Delaware State’s spring football schedule

DOVER — Delaware State will play four spring MEAC regular-season games, according to a revised schedule released by the league this week.

With a home game against Delaware also on the schedule, the Hornets are slated to play five spring games.

The league’s spring season will kick off on Feb. 20 and conclude on April 3. An inaugural championship game will take place on April 17, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs a week later.

According to the MEAC release, the slate of games reflect unique divisional scheduling due to some members opting out of playing in the spring due to the pandemic.

With Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M both meeting the conference’s Nov. 16 opt-out deadline to not compete in spring football, the field of teams playing football in the spring has narrowed to seven teams — Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State, which will comprise the MEAC’s Northern Division, and North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State, which will compete in the Southern Division.

Delaware State will visit Morgan State on Feb. 20. After a week off, the Hornets will host Howard at Alumni Stadium on March 6. DSU will be on the road at Norfolk State on March 20 and close out the MEAC regular season schedule at home against Morgan State on April 3.

The new schedule approved by the MEAC’s athletics directors and head coaches calls for the Northern Division teams to play four conference games within the division, including each institution playing one opponent twice. In the Southern Division, each of the three members will play each other twice, for a total of four games.

Teams from both divisions have open dates if they choose to play non-conference opponents. Delaware State previously announced that it will host Delaware at Alumni Stadium for the first time in the history of the series between the state’s two NCAA Division I programs on April 10.

College basketball

DSU hoop slate changed: The MEAC has also announced a revised conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball.

Under the revised schedules, the Delaware State men will play 16 MEAC games, while the Hornet women will play 12. DSU’s teams will play each MEAC division opponent four times, two at home and two on the road on back-to-back days.

With Bethune-Cookman, Maryland Eastern Shore and the Florida A&M women opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the schedules have shifted from what was announced in October.

Teams will play back-to-back dates on Saturdays and Sundays.

On the men’s side, Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State will make up the Northern Division, with Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State in the Southern Division.

For the women, the Northern Division will be comprised of Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard and Morgan State, with Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State making up the Southern Division.

Teams can opt out during the season, based on state and local restrictions related to COVID-19.

The MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-13 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.