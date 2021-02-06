Middletown excited to watch Godwin in Super Bowl

Supportive Middletown High staff members wear Chris Godwin jerseys as they prepare to cheer on the former Cavaliers star in Super Bowl LV tonight.. Submitted photo

There are certain kids you really cheer for, noted Middletown High’s Athletic Director Colleen Kelley. Chris Godwin, a Middletown High alumnus and wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one of those kids.

Chris Godwin

And Middletown’s athletic department will definitely be cheering tonight when Godwin and the Buccaneers square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“My first year here was Chris’s freshman year, so that was one of the most special classes to me,” Kelley said. “He was an awesome kid. He was one of the most humble kids I ever worked with. It’s super exciting to see him on the big stage, and to finally fulfill that dream that he talked about in high school.”

Like with everything else, COVID-19 threw a wrench in getting together to watch the game. So Middletown is putting its well wishes on social media at 12:14 p.m. today — 12 for Godwin’s number at Middletown and 14 for his number with the Bucs.

Clips of former coaches and teammates will be posted, cheering him on from afar.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin is shown during his Middletown playing days. Submitted photo

“Chris spent a lot of time giving back, even when he was here as a student and doing the right thing for everybody he came in contact with,” said Cavaliers head coach Zach Blum. “For us to have the opportunity to give a little something back to him, it’s nice to be able to repay a little bit of what he’s done for us.”

In one of the clips, pointing to a banner with his name in Middletown’s gym, the school’s athletics staff wished Godwin good luck.

Though they can’t exactly be together to watch, everyone will be tuning in — “that’s for sure,” Kelley said.

“When he was drafted in the NFL, we had a big party with food,” Kelley said. “He got drafted and we would all cheer and that was really cool. That’s kind of what I envisioned doing with the Super Bowl but it’s just not safe.”

The 24-year-old Godwin is in his fourth season with the Bucs. A Pro Bowl selection last season, Godwin gave his No. 12 to Tom Brady when the star quarterback signed with Tampa Bay in the off-season.

Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin hauls in a clutch third-down catch in the second quarter of the NFC Championship game against the Packers on Jan. 24. TNS photo

Despite missing four games with injuries, Godwin had 65 catches for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. He had five catches for 110 yards against the Saints in the NFC Championship game.

Throughout the course of the fall, the Middletown coaches don’t get to watch as much Sunday football as they’d like since that’s the day they game plan, Blum said.

“To have a chance to sit down, with Chris on the big stage, is super exciting,” he said.

Blum’s oldest daughter will be decked out in her pink Penn State Godwin gear.

“It’s pretty incredible to think back,” said Blum. “Of all the guys what we’ve had come through the program, all of the talented football players throughout the state of Delaware that you see, to have somebody that you’ve had a chance to work with, that you know as well as we know Chris — I think the thing that’s the most special is just see how hard work has been rewarded.”

After an impressive run with Middletown — a 41–7 record over his four years and two DIAA Division I state championships — Godwin played three years at Penn State.

Chris Godwin, shown against the Chiefs on Nov. 29, is in his fourth season with the Bucs. A Pro Bowl selection last season, Godwin gave his No. 12 to Tom Brady when the star quarterback signed with Tampa Bay in the off-season. TNS photo

“When he played at Penn State, we went up to a couple teams,” Kelley said. “I’ve been to a Tampa game and got to meet with him afterward and just catch up.

“It’s been really cool to kind of stay in touch and see how he has done over the years. … He was just a hard worker. Never arrogant. You can see that in how he is today on the field.”

Blum agreed.

“Chris has worked incredibly hard for this,” he said. “He’s sacrificed a million things to get where he is today and see that rewarded — as much as it happens in Hallmark movies and the Disney channel, it doesn’t always happen in real life — but to see a good person who sacrificed and worked, it’s great to see that pay off.”