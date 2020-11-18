Milford cancels next two football games after positive test

MILFORD — Milford High has canceled its next two football games for COVID-19-related issues.



The cancellations effect Thursday’s Henlopen North game with Smyrna as well as its matchup with rival Lake Forest the following week.



The Battle of the Bell contest was slated to be played on Thanksgiving Day morning for the first time in about 50 years.



A message from Milford superintendent Kevin Dickerson said that the cancellations were made “due to a positive COVID-19 case and related exposure.”



The situation does not impact the Buccaneers’ other fall sports.



The Milford games will be the fifth and sixth Henlopen Conference football games canceled for COVID-19 reasons. Woodbridge and Sussex Tech also had positive virus tests.



Milford previously had a game with Woodbridge canceled.



The difference between football and other sports is, that since football generally only plays one game a week, there isn’t room in the schedule for makeup games.



The situation leaves Milford (1-2) with only a Henlopen North game at Dec. 4 remaining on its football schedule. The Buccaneers’ suspension of football activities is slated to last until Nov. 28.



