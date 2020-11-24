Milford earns first North soccer title in school history

Luke Bogan and Luke Sollie each scored in the first half as Milford High defeated Sussex Central High 3-0 Monday night to capture the first Henlopen Conference Northern Division championship in school history.

Milford finished the regular season unbeaten at 11-0-1 and 6-0-1 in the Henlopen North. The Buccaneers earned the North title thanks to a tiebreaker against Caesar Rodney High (also 6-0-1 in the North), via a better record over common opponents as Milford defeated Indian River during the year while CR lost to Indian River.

The last time Milford won a Henlopen Conference championship was 1989 back when there was only one winner in the conference. The conference began declaring North and South champions in 1992.

Milford will play Indian River, this year’s Henlopen South winner, in the Henlopen Conference championship on Monday, Nov. 30 at DE Turf (7 p.m.). Tickets will be $5 — only two tickets per player and coach will be admitted. All COVID-19 protocols must be followed.

Bogan scored off an assist from Thompson Burke in the 14th minute before Sollie doubled the lead in the 31st minute. The Buccaneers added an insurance goal in the second half on an own goal.

Caesar Rodney 4, Polytech 0: Djosonde Anathol scored a goal in the first half and assisted on another to help the Riders to a Henlopen North win.

Brandon Victory, Jeremy Gomez and Jackson Spino each netted a second half goal for Caesar Rodney (8-1-2).

Cape Henlopen 5, Dover 1: Nicholas Panyko recorded a hat trick to pace a five-goal second half by the Vikings in the Henlopen North matchup.

Panyko scored back-to-back goals within six minutes to break a 0-0 halftime tie. Brandon Somoza-Lima contributed a goal and an assist for Cape Henlopen (7-3-1) while Sawyer Dotterer also scored.

Jenri Lopez-Matias provided the goal for Dover.

Indian River 7, Woodbridge 1: Jordan Illian was a part of six of Indian River’s seven goals with two goals and four assists in Henlopen South action.

Serigo Rivera scored twice and assisted once for Indian River (10-1) as other IR goals came from Omar Baker, Willem Lambertson and Kevin Castillo.

Eduardo Cruz netted Woodbridge’s goal.

Sussex Academy 8, Lake Forest 0: Michael Daniello scored four goals and Adison Brown had three in the Seahawks’ Henlopen South victory.

Evan Burris added another goal for Sussex Academy (8-3-1).

Smyrna 2, Sussex Tech 1: The Eagles scored two goals in the second half to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit and improve to 7-4-1.

Field hockey

Polytech 2, Caesar Rodney 0: Amiyah Sizer scored a goal in the first quarter while Cecilia Rivera added another in the fourth for a Panther victory.

Megan Popp recorded an assists for Polytech who finished the year at 6-6 overall.

Milford 4, Sussex Central 0: Erin Dunlap netted a pair of goals and one assist to lead the Buccaneers in their regular season finale.

Samantha Jacona and Madisyn Hitchens also scored for Milford (7-4-1). Summer Davis had one assist while Eve Sekscinski and Melissa Mesidor combined in the cage to pick up the shutout.

Sussex Academy 3, Lake Forest 0: Erin Carey’s hat trick lifted the Seahawks to the win in their final regular season game to close the year with a record of 6-5-1.

Indian River 2, Woodbridge 1: Brynn McCabe provided both goals for Indian River (7-4).

Bethany Knutsen tallied Woodbridge’s goal.

Delmar 3, Caravel 0: The Wildcats finished the regular season unbeaten at 12-0 after the nonconference victory.

Sussex Tech 4, Smyrna 0: The Ravens captured the road victory to move to 6-2-1 overall.

Volleyball

Sussex Central 3, Milford 0: Brenya Reid’s 16 kills lifted the Golden Knights to a Henlopen North victory in straight sets (25-6, 25-9, 25-11).

Indian River 3, Woodbridge 0: Raychel Ehlers recorded 12 kills and Camryn Ehlers provided 20 assists as Indian River won a Henlopen South match 25-10, 25-9, 25-5.

Dover 3, Cape Henlopen 1: The Senators took the Henlopen North match 25-20, 25-17, 14-25 and 25-18 to move to 9-2 overall.

Caesar Rodney 3, Appoquinimink 1: The Riders dropped the first set before winning the next three in nonconference action.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-14.

Lake Forest 3, Sussex Academy 1: The Spartans won a Henlopen South contest in four sets 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19.

Football

Milford-Lake game rescheduled: The Milford-Lake Forest football game will be played after all.

The annual Battle of the Bell game is now scheduled to be played on Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. at Lake Forest. The contest was slated to be held on Thanksgiving Day but was postponed because of a COVID-19 positive test result at Milford.

Both teams are then scheduled to play again on Friday, Dec. 4, in their season finales.