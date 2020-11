The Milford High soccer team went into its final regular season game with a 10-0-1 record.

The Buccaneers kick off at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in a home game with Sussex Central High.

On Friday, Milford defeated Dover High, 2-0.

The team’s only tie of the season was a 1-1 match with Caesar Rodney. Going into Monday’s game, the Buccaneers have outscored opponents, 37-5, and have posted six shutouts.

The photos shown here were taken by Marc Clery of the Delaware State News.