Milford tops Sussex Tech in soccer 5-1

Milford High tallied four second-half goals to put away a 5-1 victory over Sussex Tech in Henlopen North boys’ soccer on Wednesday afternoon.

The Buccaneers, who led 1-0 at halftime, improved to 2-0 in the North, 3-0 overall.

The Ravens fell to 0-2 in the North, 0-2-1 overall.

Indian River 2, Smyrna 0: The Indians netted a goal in each half to win their third straight 2-0 decision on Tuesday evening.

Blake Morgan and Willem Lambertson both scored goals with Jordan Illian assisting on each. Bastian Perry made three savess.



The Eagles’ Shawn Mannering made 12 saves.