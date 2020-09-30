Next year’s Dover NASCAR race slated for May 16

DOVER — Dover International Speedway’s lone NASCAR weekend will be held May 14-16 in 2021 the circuit announced today.



The top event, the Drydene 400 NASCAR Cup Series race, will be held on Sunday, May 16 on the Monster Mile.



Dover track officials had already announced that its traditional second annual race will be held at the track it owns in Nashville, Tenn.



Dover International Speedway has hosted NASCAR Cup Series races every year since 1969. The Drydene 400 will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race at the Monster Mile, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.



“We simply have missed our fans and look forward to hosting all of them back in Dover in May, along with NASCAR’s top series,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “The Drydene 400 continues a tradition established more than half a century ago of America’s premier drivers challenging one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks.”



Nashville Superspeedway will host a NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day weekend, Sunday, June 20.



Schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series East will be announced later this year.

Drydene entered into a multi-year agreement to host NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway in 2019.