Polytech, Milford run to Kent County titles

Polytech’s Jack Fisher runs to the finish line and was third during the boys Kent County Cross Country Championship at Polytech on Tuesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Led by individual champion Kenny Guy, host Polytech High swept the top four places in the boys’ race to win the team title at the Kent County Championships cross country meet on Tuesday.

On the girls’ side, Lake Forest’s Josephine Ledford won the individual race with Milford capturing the team championship.

Polytech’s Kenneth Guy crosses the finish line first during the boys’ Kent County Cross Country Championship at Polytech on Tuesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Guy was clocked in 16:28 to break the Polytech course record. He was followed by teammates Matt Gatune (16:41), Jack Fisher (17:39) and Tyler Blandin (17:44) with Smyrna’s Connor Wilson (17:47) rounding out the top five.

Polytech finished with 21 points to out-distance second-place Caesar Rodney (59) for the team crown.

Ledford won the girls’ race in a time of 19:22. Milford’s Faith Mitchell (19:43) took second, Smyrna’s Alyssa Young (20:02) was third, Polytech’s Madison Todd (20:58) took fourth while Polytech’s Ellie Yerkes (21:00) placed fifth.

Milford girls: Back row, from left: Coach Lance Skinner, Haley Thompson, Sabrina Kadow, Brianna Thompson, Jorja Willey, Paige Thompson, Coach Steve Venett.

Front row: Kassidy Willey, Faith Mitchell, Anya Phillips. (Submitted photo)

Milford had three runners finish in the top 10 to take the team championship with 45 points. Polytech was second with 60.

The Henlopen Conference meet is slated for Saturday at Killens Pond State Park. The boys’ race is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Cape sweeps Sussex meet: Cape Henlopen swept both the boys’ and girls’ team championships at the Sussex County Championships held at Sandhill Fields.

Lake Forest’s Jose Ledford crosses the finish line first during the girls’ Kent County Cross Country Championship at Polytech on Tuesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Individually, Cape’s Ethan Eddy won the boys’ title in a course-record time of 16:16.2. The junior beat out teammate Julian Callaway (16:26.4), as well as Sussex Central’s David Wootten (16:34.5), Cape’s Lance Kauffman (16:54.6) and teammate Daniel Adili-Khams (17:02.8).

The Vikings put their top finishers in the top 10 to score 20 points. Indian River was second with 65.

In the girls’ race, Indian River freshman Brynn Crandell took first place in 19:05.9. Cape Henlopen’s Katie Kuhlman (19:33.4) was second, followed by Sussex Academy’s Emily Trout (20:17.1) and Cape’s Mia Nuebling (20:22.1) and Ariana Adili-Khams (20:43.1).

The Vikings had five of the top seven finishers to end with 19 points. Sussex Tech was second with 51.

Field hockey

Lake Forest 7, Woodbridge 2: The Spartans used a four-goal first quarter to take control of the Henlopen South matchup.

Lake Forest finishes the season 4-2 in the South, 6-6 overall.

Indian River 6, Sussex Central 0: The Indians end the regular season 4-2 in the South, 8-4 overall with the win.

The shutout was IR’s fourth of the season.

Boys’ soccer

Sussex Central 1, Delmar 0: Jerry Velasquez-Mazariegos netted the game’s only goal on a second-half penalty kick to lift the Golden Knights.

Central (7-4) closes the regular season today by hosting Henlopen North rival Sussex Tech at 5 p.m.

St. Georges 8, Seaford 0: Juan Montes made 18 saves for the Blue Jays in the non-conference loss.

Seaford (3-7-1) closes the season today by hosting Laurel at 2 p.m. in a Henlopen South contest.

Volleyball

Sussex Central 3, Lake Forest 1: The Golden Knights won the first two sets before picking up a 25-21, 25-11, 23-25, 25-23 victory.

Brenya Reid (16 kills, 4 aces, 12 digs), Madelynn McTeer (20 assists, 9 digs), Victoria Jacobs (17 digs, 3 aces) and Katelyn Evick (6 kills, 4 aces) led Central.