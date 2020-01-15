Polytech now permitted to leave Henlopen in football only

WOODSIDE – Polytech High will be allowed to leave the Henlopen Conference in football only after all.



The Kent County vo-tech announced the move in a press release this evening.



In November, Polytech’s board announced that the school was leaving the Henlopen Conference in all sports because the league wouldn’t allow it to drop out in just football.



But now the Panthers won’t play football in the conference in both the 2021 and ’22 seasons, which is the next two-year scheduling cycle for Delaware schools.



Polytech’s school board still has to approve the football program’s move out of the league. It was briefed on the Henlopen’s decision this evening.



“We are appreciative of the decision by the Henlopen Athletic Conference, as it recognizes the important role Polytech plays within the conference, while also providing an alternative solution for our athletic programs,” Dr. Amelia Hodges, Polytech’s superintendent, was quoted in the press release.



“Now, we will present this option to the Board of Education, as well as the Polytech Athletic Committee for their consideration.”



“As a board, we understand the decision made by the Henlopen Athletic Conference was difficult,” board president W. Duane Hammond was quoted. “We are extremely grateful for their support, as this decision demonstrates their commitment, like ours, to providing the best opportunities possible for all student-athletes.



“I, as well as my colleagues on the board, am eager to receive the reaction and response from the Polytech Athletic Committee formed to assist us as we look to the future for Polytech Athletics.”