Rider wrestlers defeat rival Senators 46-22

Jamir Young of Dover keeps pressure on CR’s Mason Bush en route to a technical fall in the 132-pound match. Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh

CAMDEN — Wednesday night was a chance for the Caesar Rodney High wrestling team to get back in the win column.

The Riders did not waste the opportunity.

Caesar Rodney snapped a three-match skid with a 46-22 victory against Dover High in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division matchup. The Riders improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Henlopen North.

Caesar Rodney, state champions in 2018 and runner-ups a year ago, is still working some new faces into its lineup, said coach Dan Rigby.

“We’re coming off a pretty solid year last year and we’re really trying to rebuild,” Rigby said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who are close to learning how to win but not there yet. We’ve still got work to do but this team is fun to coach. We’re all figuring it out together and we’re getting there.”

The Riders were led by pins from Jackson Dean at 152 pounds and Sam Tolson at 160 pounds.

Dover’s Jonah Olfus trying for a reversal in the 120-pound match against Marlon Smith of CR. Olfus won by decision 10-8.

Dawson Mitchell won via major-decison at 126 pounds while the Riders won five more matches on forfeits — Kevin Hudson (285), Makenna Dolt (106), Pat Wisniewski (138), Caleb Adamowicz (145) and Jacob Garrett (195).

Dover was paced by Jamir Young (132) and Qualeak Bumbrey (220) who each recorded a technical-fall. Qwantez Watkins (113), Jonah Olfus (120), Gabe Evans (170) and Sam Arkwuoille Jr. (195) won their matches with decisions.

“Dover provides a good challenge because they’re always so tough and aggressive so you’ve got to figure them out,” Rigby said. “Some of them we’re able to do that tonight.”

It was the first dual meet victory for Caesar Rodney since the opening week of the season when the Riders defeated St. Georges 48-27.

The Riders have faced a tough schedule since then with two Henlopen North defeats to Sussex Central and Cape Henlopen. They also fell to Stephen Decatur, Md. on Monday, one of the top teams on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Rigby has liked what he’s seen out of his team so far though, and is hopeful the Riders’ hard work will have them ready for another shot at the state tournament in a month.

“I’m all about effort,” Rigby said. “So if these guys can go out and compete, I’m really happy with that.”

Reach staff writer Tim Mastro at tmastro@newszap.com