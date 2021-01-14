Riders pin down North win in opener

Alex McEvoy of CR spins out of the grasp of Polytech’s Drew Carney before scoring a fall In the 106-pound match. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Caesar Rodney High won six matches by pin as the Riders opened the season with a 59-12 win over Polytech in Henlopen North wrestling on Wednesday afternoon.

Dane Wilson (160 pounds) had a 20-second fall for the Riders while Dylan Bennett (113), Marlon Smith (120) and DeVaughn Baker (170) also posted pins in under a minute. Also winning by fall for CR were Alexander McEvoy (106) and William Bush (138).

Marlon Smith of Caesar Rodney battles Polytech’s Avery Rosan in the 120-pound bout Wednesday night. Smith won by fall in the first period. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Diante Heesh (126) picked up a first-period pin for the Panthers (1-1).

Lake Forest 39, Woodbridge 25: Case Dempsey (120) registered a pin in 26 seconds to spark the Spartans to the Henlopen South victory.

Cody Pant (160) also had a first-period pin for Lake Forest, which won three matches by forfeit.

Josh Harvey of CR trying for back points against Polytech’s Kaden Carney before winning the 145-pound match by technical fall. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Brenton Williams (170) had a 32-second pin for Woodbridge while Khelei Tillman (220) added a 43-second fall. Duane Cooke, Jr. (106) added a pin for the Blue Raiders.

Seaford 54, Delmar 24: The Blue Jays opened the season with a Henlopen South win over the Wildcats.

Laurel 48, Indian River 30: The Bulldogs topped the Indians in their season opener.

Boys’ basketball

Indian River 54, Sussex Academy 37: The Indians jumped out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead before picking up the Henlopen South win on Tuesday night.

Senior Willem Lambertson netted a game-high 18 points, sinking four of IR’s six three-pointers. Gage Spinks added 11 points for the Indians, who made 11-of-14 free throws.

Tucker Anthony tallied 11 points for the Seahawks.

Seaford 60, Lake Forest 52: A 20-12 third-quarter run helped the Blue Jays take control of a Henlopen South game that was tied at halftime.

Brent Ricketts collected 21 points and eight rebounds for Seaford, Tyrese Fortune had 14 points and Aviyon Matthews added 10 points and eight rebounds. The Jays sank 10 three-pointers in the game.

Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach, who played at Woodbridge last season, led Lake Forest with 17 points. Nakiem Scott added 16 points.

Girls’ basketball

Smyrna 55, Milford 21: Jayde Rivera tallied 16 points and Glennyce James added 15 to pace the Eagles to the Henlopen North win on Tuesday.

Smyrna out-scored the Buccaneers, 31-12, in the second half to close out the season-opening victory. Rivera sank four of Smyrna’s five three-pointers.

Indian River 43, Sussex Academy 29: Lauren Meehan netted 18 points to spark the Indians to the Henlopen South win. IR built a 26-13 lead by halftime.

Nicole DiAmico scored 10 points to lead the Seahawks.

Lake Forest 44, Seaford 39: The Spartans built a 24-13 halftime advantage in the Henlopen South win on Tuesday.

College basketball

CAA moves tourney to JMU: The Colonial Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it is moving this year’s men’s basketball tournament to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on the campus of James Madison University.

The dates of the tournament, March 6-9 will remain the same and all 10 teams — including Delaware — are slated to participate.

The conference was scheduled to hold the tourney at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. for the second consecutive year. Due to the CoVID-19 pandemic, though, league officials decided moving the tournament to a member institution’s campus was in the best interest of everyone involved.

The Atlantic Union Bank Center, which opened in November, 2020, is a 8,500-seat facility.

This will be the first time since 1986 that the CAA has crowned its men’s basketball champion at an on-campus facility.