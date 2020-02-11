Rocco adds ex-Va. Tech coach to Hens’ staff

NEWARK – Delaware football coach Danny Rocco has hired former long-time Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring as the Blue Hens’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach.



The majority of Stinespring’s career has been at spent at Virginia Tech, where he spent 26 seasons, including 12 of which he served as the Hokies’ offensive coordinator. Seven of those 12 seasons, the Hokies ranked in the top-25 in the country in either rushing or scoring offense.



“I’ve known Bryan since my time at the University of Virginia,” said Rocco. “Bryan is a highly-respected and experienced coach and recruiter. We’re excited to welcome him to our staff.”.



“I’m extremely excited to be a part of a highly respected university, an outstanding football program and a tremendous staff,” Stinespring said in a press release. “I have great respect for all those involved in building this program and look forward to working along side such an accomplished group of people.”



Most recently, the 56-year-old Stinespring worked as an assistant at both Old Dominion and Maryland. He also has two years of experience in the CAA, spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at JMU as the offensive line coach, tight ends coach and running game coordinator.



With the addition of Stinespring, Bill Polin will now shift back to coaching Delaware’s tight ends, while Greg Meyer moves to handling the Hens’ running game.



Delaware had a staff opening after veteran coach Bill Cubit stepped down after one season as an assistant at his alma mater.