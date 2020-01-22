Roundup: Afriyie leads Polytech girls 45-41 over Sussex Central

Yaa Yaa Afriyie netted 20 points as Polytech High knocked off Sussex Central, 45-41, in Henlopen Northern Division girls’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The win marked the Panthers’ second victory over the Golden Knights in the last three meetings.

Kallie Hopkins added 10 points for Polytech, which held a 35-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.

For Central, Tameeyah Bowden had 15 points with Ja’Marah Hopkins adding 14.

Dover 52, Sussex Tech 26: The Senators opened up a 16-point halftime lead before registering the Henlopen North victory.

Three players finished in double figures for the Senators (8-3): Z’Naiya Robinson (14 points), Tamyah Jones (12) and Jasmine Starling (11).

The Ravens got a team-high eight points from Ciara Wilson.

Cape Henlopen 82, Milford 18: The Vikings tallied 33 first-quarter points in the Henlopen North win.

Dania Cannon collected 23 points, 11 steals and six assists to lead five Cape players in double figures.

Abbey Hearn (16 points), Mehkia Applewhite (10 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals), Morgan Mahoney (10 points, 6 assists) and Lauryn Head (10 points) also led the Vikings.

Woodbridge 58, Seaford 20: The Blue Raiders limited the Blue Jays to only seven field goals in the Henlopen South victory.

Cha’Kya Johnson and Janeira Scott tallied 12 points each as 10 players scored for Woodbridge.

Lake Forest 70, ECHS@DSU 14: The Spartans improved to 10-3 after winning their fourth straight contest.

St. Georges 60, St. Thomas More 6: The Ravens dropped to 0-12 with the loss.

Brandywine 57, First State Military 15: Brandywine jumped out to a 17-2 first-quarter advantage in the win.

Boys’ basketball

Dover 91, Sussex Tech 53: The Senators shook off an early two-point deficit to remain unbeaten in the Henlopen North.

Elijah Allen netted 22 points with Eden Davis adding 14 as the two senior guards combined to hit seven three-pointers.

Also for Dover (12-1), which out-scored the Ravens, 72-32, over the final three quarters, Jy’Heim Spencer scored 15 points while Elijah Sessoms had 10.

Ja’Shaun Johnson led Sussex Tech with 18 points.

Lake Forest 80, ECHS@DSU 68: Jaysem Vazquez netted 30 points with Tyrone Tolson adding 25 as the Spartans (6-4) made it five wins in a row.

Lake Forest built a 63-40 lead after three quarters.

Keyon Scott had 22 points for the Hornets with Joseph Tillman adding 20. Bryshon Alston tallied 11.

Cape Henlopen 70, Milford 53: Ja’Vaughn Burton’s 18 points sparked the Vikings to the North win.

Sh’Kai Chandler (14) and Kristoffer Rushin (10) also scored in double figures for Cape.

Jarvis Jarvis had 17 points, with five three-pointers for the Buccaneers. Lamonte Isabell added 10 points.

Laurel 94, Indian River 59: The Bulldogs (11-2) stretched their winning streak to nine games in a row with the Henlopen South win.

Freshman Dontarius Jones tallied 23 points, Javier White had 21 and Kylse Wilson scored 20 for Laurel.

The Indians got 18 points from Colby Hook, 14 from Gage Spinks and 10 from Matthew Engel.

Polytech 66, Sussex Central 54: The Panthers took a 30-14 halftime lead before posting the Henlopen North win.

First State Military 68, Odyssey Charter 34: The Bulldogs built a 39-15 halftime lead before picking up the win.

Jasiah Brooks (15), Clay Mistler (14), Trenton Williams (13) and Nicholas Doldan (10) all scored in double figures for FSMA.

Football

Callahan joins XFL team: Former Wesley College star quarterback Joe Callahan has joined the Seattle Dragons of the fledgling XFL football league.

Callahan, who has been on the roster of several NFL teams, was drafted by Seattle during the fall. Just before the Dragons’ mini-camp in December, though, he was signed to the Detroit Lions’ mini-camp.

“The Lions called and offered me a practice squad spot,” said Callahan. “I went there for the last five weeks of the season and, after that finished up, they (the Dragons) called me back, asked me to come back for camp and here I am.”

Callahan said “every opportunity is a chance to keep playing, keep the dream alive.” The former Gagliardi Trophy winner had also been with the Baltimore Ravens in pre-season.

College lacrosse

UD goalie honored: Delaware senior goalie Matt DeLuca was named a Preseason first-team All-American by Inside Lacrosse this week.

The 6-foot-6 DeLuca, who last season became the first Blue Hen since 2011 to earn All-American honor, returns to anchor a defensive unit that ranked ninth in the country in scoring average (9.93). DeLuca ranked third in the country in save percentage (.581) and sixth in saves per game (13.6).

He will enter this spring with the second-highest total saves among actives players with 502 and is one of just eight players in program history with over 500 in his career.

Special Olympics

Bowling event in Dover: Months of training culminate when more than 375 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners (peers without a disability) from across the state compete at the annual Special Olympics Delaware State Bowling Tournament on Saturday in Dover.

The event will be held at Brunswick Doverama beginning at 8:30 a.m. and running throughout the day.

Events include competition in singles, doubles, Unified doubles, bumper and ramp divisions.

“Bowling is one of our most popular sports across the state,” says Kyle Frazer, SODE director of sports. “One of the neatest things about our athletes participating in bowling is that they can then transfer what they learn when they have opportunities to bowl with friends and family in the community. We hear stories all the time from our parents about how great it is that their kids fit right on at a bowling birthday party or some other bowling event outside of Special Olympics.”

Bowlers include children and adults representing the five SODE areas: Wilmington Wizards, Newark Dragons, MOT Tigers, Kent Wild Kats and Sussex Riptide.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com