Roundup: Brengle wins opener in Australia

Madison Brengle cruised in her first-round match of the Australian Open, knocking off Arina Rodionova in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 on Monday.

It is the fourth time the Dover native has won at least one match at the Australian Open in her nine appearances. Brengle’s best result in Melbourne came in 2015 when she reached the fourth round.

Brengle improved to 4-0 over Rodionova in her career. It was the second-straight Grand Slam event the two matched up as Brengle also defeated the Australian in straight sets at last year’s U.S. Open.

Brengle, ranked 85th in the latest WTA rankings, took control of Monday’s match early, going up a break on Rodionova’s first turn of serve. Brengle needed just 25 minutes to take the first set. The entire match lasted only an hour and two minutes.

Rodionova, ranked 169th in the world, recorded 29 unforced errors to Brengle’s 16.

Brengle will face fellow American Jennifer Brady in the second round at a time to be determined. The No. 24-ranked Brady defeated Brengle the only time they met, winning 6-3, 6-1 at Indian Wells in 2019.

Brady defeated Aliona Bolsova in her first round match Monday in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Wrestling

Lake Forest 45, Laurel 33: The Spartans picked up four pins en route to the Henlopen South victory.

The victory keeps the Spartans (4-0 South, 6-0 overall) undefeated. Lake Forest is trying to capture just its second South title and first since 2001.

Andrew Schaen (126 pounds) won by pin in only 49 seconds with Tyler Ratledge (120), Abdullah Ahmad-Statts (145) and Nathan Schurman (195) also winning by fall for the Spartans.

The Bulldogs (1-2) received pins from Connor Smith (106), Cody Drummond (132), Xavier Limehouse (138) and James Johnson (170).

Cape Henlopen 32, Sussex Central 30: The Vikings won just six of 14 individual matches but captured the Henlopen North victory.

Alex Taylor won an 8-4 decision at 195 pounds to put Cape ahead 32-27 before the Golden Knights took the final match by decision.

Cape got pins from Rony Perez-Mejia (113), Luke Bender (145) and Charles Fritchman (152). The Vikings also had a tech fall win and a forfeit.

The Golden Knights collected pins from Chase Murray (106) and Dylan King (120).

Caesar Rodney 65, First State Military 12: Alexander McEvoy (106) opened the match with a 52-second pin as the Riders posted a non-conference victory.

Also winning by fall for CR were Antonio Darby (120), Gabe Stone (145), Cody Waski (152), DeVaughn Baker (170),

Ryan Conway (132) registered a pin in 26 seconds for the Bulldogs.

Sussex Tech 42, Wilmington Charter 34: Seth Layfield (285) registered a pin in just 16 seconds to cap off the Ravens’ non-conference win.

Sussex Tech also received pins from Hunter Ruff (126), Parker Selzer (160) and David DiCampli ((195).

Indian River 54, A.I duPont 22: Gerald Windish (182) posted a first-period pin for the Indians.

Boys’ basketball

Indian River 64, Sussex Academy 27: The Indians jumped out to a 34-9 halftime lead before winning their second Henlopen South game in a row.

Jax Cathell, who sank three three-pointers, netted a game-high 14 points with Gage Spinks adding 10 for IR.

Holden Steward, an eighth-grader, scored 11 for the Seahawks.

Archmere 69, First State Military 23: Ismael George tallied six points for the Bulldogs in the Diamond State Conference loss.

Girls’ basketball

Sussex Academy 42, Delmar 34: The Seahawks (1-6) picked up their first win in the Henlopen South contest.

Caravel 70, Delmarva Christian 44: Leading by only three, the Buccaneers out-scored the Royals, 21-5, in the second quarter to take control.

Grace Fetterman netted a team-high 23 points for Delmarva Christian with Ainsley Bell adding 10.

College football

Hens ranked No. 13 in spring: For the third straight season, the Delaware football program will begin the year ranked in the top 25 as HERO Sports ranked the Blue Hens No. 13 in FCS for the spring season.

Also for Delaware, junior safety Kedrick Whitehead (Middletown) selected as an All-American. Whitehead led Delaware in tackles in 2019 with 102 stops on his way to earning third-team All-CAA laurels.

He has appeared in all but one game since arriving in Newark and was selected as a team captain.

With seven returning starters on offense and eight on the defensive unit, the Hens open the season on March 6 by hosting Maine.

College volleyball

DSU’s Otero honored: Delaware State outside hitter Valeria Otero has been selected as the MEAC’s Player and Rookie of the Week in volleyball.

She recorded her first double-double, tallying a team-high 14 kills (.244 pct) and 10 digs in the Hornets’ 3-1 victory over Norfolk State on Feb. 4.

College bowling

Hornets third in event: Delaware State posted an 8-2 overall record to finish third in the 11-team Northeast Invitational bowling tournament this weekend.

The Hornets, ranked 15th in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll, were 4-1 in Friday’s Baker competition and Saturday’s traditional play.