Roundup: Caesar Rodney boys take early lead to beat Cape 84-50

Caesar Rodney High jumped out a 19-point first-quarter lead before downing Cape Henlopen, 84-50, in Henlopen North boys’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The Riders stormed out to a 31-12 advantage to start the game before improving to 6-1 in the North, 7-2 overall.

Syed Myles finished with 23 points while Kamal Marvel (15), Tyshawn Gordon (12) and Brycen Williams (11) also finishing in double figures. CR sank 11 three-pointers, including three apiece from Williams and Myles.

Cape got 18 points from Ja’Vaughn Burton and 12 from Sh’Kai Chandler.

Dover 72, Polytech 44: The Senators (7-0 North, 9-1 overall) remained unbeaten in the Henlopen North with the win.

Elijah Allen scored 18 points with JyHeim Spencer adding 11 as Dover got a balanced scoring effort. The Senators have won 19 straight North games.

The Senators out-scored the Panthers, 20-7, in the third quarter to put the contest out of reach.

Laurel 66, Woodbridge 62: The Bulldogs ran out to a 21-6 first-quarter lead before holding for the Henlopen South win.

The victory was the eighth in a row for Laurel (10-2), which finished only 6-14 a year ago.

The Raiders out-scored Laurel, 44-34, in the second half before falling short. Woodbridge beat the Bulldogs, 89-57, on Dec. 12.

Delmar 60, ECHS@DSU 45: Three Wildcats finished in double figures as Delmar opened the South contest on a 16-5 run.

Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale (16 points), Trevor Gibson (14) and Zachary Covington (12) all paced Delmar.

Keyon Scott tallied nine points to lead the Hornets.

Girls’ basketball

Dover 46, Polytech 40: The Senators took a 16-point lead after three quarters before holding on for the North win.

Dover out-scored the Panthers, 15-6, in the third before Polytech out-scored the Senators, 18-8, in the fourth.

Z’Naiya Robinson tallied 15 points for Dover with Tamyah Jones scoring 12.

Yaa Yaa Afriyie led the Panthers with 12 points.

Cape Henlopen 51, Caesar Rodney 14: Dania Cannon netted 24 points, with five three-pointers, as the Vikings rolled to the North victory.

Cape opened up a 36-9 halftime lead and limited the Riders to just six field goals. Mehkia Applewhite had 14 rebounds, Carlin Quinn pulled down 12 rebounds and Cannon added six steals and four assists.

ECHS@DSU 40, Delmar 27: The Hornets earned a Henlopen South win over the Wildcats.

Woodbridge 65, Laurel 15: Janeira Scott netted 16 points with Payton Keeler adding 13 as the Blue Raiders rolled to the South victory.

Woodbridge opened up a 30-4 advantage by halftime.

Sussex Central 54, Sussex Tech 38: Victoria Jacobs netted 19 points with Lenijah Garrison scoring 13 to lead the Golden Knights to the North victory.

Central built a 49-26 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Sussex Tech was led by 16 points from Alyssa Kellam.

Local running

‘Plunge’ run earlier this year: The 5K Run to the Plunge, which will be held on Feb. 1 in Lewes, will start at 10 a.m. It had started three hours later in past year.

Information and registration for the running even as well as the Polar Bear Plunge can be found at www.plungede.org.

