Roundup: Cape girls clinch Henlopen North title

Cape Henlopen High clinched its second-straight Henlopen Conference Northern Division girls’ basketball title, defeating Dover High 63-19 on Tuesday night.

Dania Cannon’s game-high 22 paced the Vikings while Abbey Hearn added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Mahoney scored 12 points and Mehkia Applewhite had 10 points with seven rebounds.

Caesar Rodney 60, Milford 37: Lillian Ayers paced the Riders to the Henlopen North victory with 20 points.

Stacey Deputy followed with 16 points and nine rebounds. Jada McCullough contributed 10 for Caesar Rodney.

Laurel 59, Seaford 43: Three different Bulldogs scored in double figures for the Henlopen South win.

Sincerity McClain led the way with 13 points. Na’Kayla Smith and Devonna Sheppard each scored 12 points.

Seaford’s Jada Evans was the game’s top scorer with 20 points.

Polytech 56, Sussex Tech 30: The Panthers earned the road victory to improve to 9-7 overall.

Boys’ basketball

Caesar Rodney 53, Milford 36: Syed Myles scored 20 points to help lift the Riders in Henlopen North action.

Laurel 71, Seaford 42: Javier White netted 21 points, Dontarius Jones followed with 19 and the Bulldogs recorded a Henlopen South victory.

The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 13 games. They remained tied for the Henlopen South lead with Woodbridge.

Woodbridge 75, Delmar 58: The Blue Raiders kept pace with Seaford as they earned the Henlopen South victory on Tuesday to stay tied atop the standings.

ECHS@DSU 69, Sussex Academy 23: The Hornets picked up a Henlopen South win on Tuesday.

College basketball

Cameron earns national weekly award: U.S National Basketball Writers Association named Wesley College’s Brain Cameron the DIII Player of the week.

Cameron recorded a pair of 30-point games and played the full 40 minutes in each as Wesley (12-8, 6-1) defeated both of its opponents last week.

In Wednesday’s 76-73 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Cameron scored 30 points, grabbed nine rebounds, totaled five assists, and added a steal. Then, in the Wolverines’ 88-84 victory at Marymount on Saturday, Cameron finished with 38 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

For the week, he averaged 34 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and two steals while shooting 55.3 percent (21-of-38) from the field, 86.4 percent (19-of-22) from the foul line and 53.8 percent (7-of-13) from three-point range.

For his efforts, Cameron was also named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.