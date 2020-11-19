Roundup: Cape Henlopen boys cruise to North win

Cape Henlopen High erupted for five first-half goals before blanking Polytech, 7-0, in Henlopen Conference Northern Division boys’ soccer on Wednesday evening.

The victory was the fourth in the last five games for Cape (6-3-1), which has lost just one of its past seven contests.

Nicholas Panyko and Gary Hayes both netted two first-half goals for the Vikings. Cape also got goals from Connor Hochrein (2 assists), Juan Larez-Carrillo (1 assist) and Tiarnan Hefferan.

Matthew Panyko made five saves in the Vikings’ fifth shutout of the fall. Cape finished with advantages of 12-6 in shots and 4-2 in corner kicks as it avenged a 1-0 loss to the Panthers a year ago.

Aidan Stephan made five saves for Polytech.

Delmar 5, Lake Forest 2: Mason Ball netted four goals. including the first three of the contest, as the Wildcats earned a Henlopen South win on Tuesday night.

Jack Ford also scored for Delmar, which held advantages of 14-7 in shots and 5-2 in corner kicks. The victory was the fourth in a row for Delmar (5-3).

Kervens Deus tallied a first-half goal for the Spartans, who also picked up an own goal.

Volleyball

Dover 3, Milford 0: The Senators picked up the Henlopen North win by scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-13 on Wednesday.

Dover improved to 7-2 overall with three regular-season matches remaining.

Sussex Academy 3, Seaford 0: The Seahawks posted a 25-6, 25-10, 25-10 win in a Henlopen South match on Tuesday night.

Leading Sussex Academy were Terri Kirschner (9 aces), Tess Burke (6 aces, 2 kills) and Cassidy Schell (4 kills, 3 aces).

Lake Forest 3, Delmar 0: The Spartans won the Henlopen South match by scores of 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 on Tuesday night.

College football

Brown second in Big 12: Former Smyrna High running back Leddie Brown is currently second in the Big 12 in rushing at 112.1 yards per game.

A junior at West Virginia, Brown has five 100-yard rushing games in eight contests for the Mountaineers this season. He’s also scored 11 touchdowns.

Brown played one season at Smyrna, helping the Eagles go 12-0 and capture the DIAA Division I state championship in 2016.