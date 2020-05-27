Roundup: Cape Henlopen grad Gelof earns All-American

Zack Gelof

Cape Henlopen High grad Zack Gelof, a sophomore third baseman at Virginia, was named second-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday

A total of 29 Cavalier players have collected All-America accolades under head coach Brian O’Connor.

The 2020 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-America teams reflect all games played before the season was stopped in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gelof has started every game of his college career at third base including each of the 18 contests in 2020. He batted .349 with six doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 RBI.

The second-year starter led the ACC in total bases (47), slugging percentage (.746) and runs scored (24). Gelof hit five home runs, the sixth-most in the ACC, including two against then-No. 7 NC State on March 1.

Baseball

Appo’s Carrier wins Gatorade award: Appoquinimink High’s Lorenzo Carrier has been named the Gatorade state Player of the Year in baseball.

Carrier is the second Appo player to receiver the award.

While the high school baseball season was canceled this spring, Carrier won the award based on his previous accomplishments. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior shortstop was a Rawlings-Perfect Game 2020 Preseason Underclass first-team All-American and participated in the USA Baseball 16U National Team Development Program last summer.

He led the Jaguars to a perfect 22-0 record and the state championship in 2019, batting .423 with a home run, five triples, 22 RBI and 10 stolen bases. A first-team All-State selection, Carrier is ranked as the nation’s No. 37 prospect in the Class of 2021 by Perfect Game.

A mentor for younger students, Carrier has volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank and a Best Buddies softball program.

“Lorenzo was the centerpiece of our state championship team,” said Appoquinimink coach Mike Torres. “He ignited our offense and defense, every game. He’s one of the hardest workers I have ever coached. He excels on and off the field and he understands the game at a high level.”

Carrier has maintained a 3.28 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.

Carrier joins recent Gatorade Delaware Baseball Players of the Year Zack Gelof (2018, Cape Henlopen), Ryan Steckline (2017, Appoquinimink), Jordan Hutchins (2016, Dover) and Brandon Fraley (2015, Caravel) among the state’s list of former award winners.

High school athletics

Two win DAAD scholarships: Middletown High’s Katelyn Fuller and Thomas Kinservik of Newark Charter were named 8th annual scholarship winners by the Delaware Association of Athletic Directors.

Fuller ran cross country and track and field for the Cavaliers, earning seven varsity letters. She served as co-president of Middletown High School’s Athletic Leadership Committee.

Kinservik earned three varsity letters, running cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track. In addition to being an athlete, Kinservik is a musician who plays piano and harpsichord.

Each student will receive a $500 award. Their scholarship applications have been submitted to the Section 2 Level of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Each student will compete against regional state winners from Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Winners from Section 2 will be awarded a $1,500 scholarship and their applications will move on to the National Level for a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship.

DAAD has had three previous state winners move on to the next level. Michael Chen from Newark Charter was the Section 2 winner in 2018. He joined Eryn Quillen from Seaford High who was the Section 2 winner in 2013.

In 2012, Molly Cain from Seaford High was the National Scholarship winner.