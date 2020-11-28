Roundup: Central knocks off Sallies in football

P.J. Stratton’s 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with just six minutes remaining helped seal Sussex Central High’s 19-7 victory over Salesianum in a non-conference football game on Friday night.

The win was the third in a row for the Golden Knights (4-2), who stayed alive in their bid to earn at-large bid to the DIAA Division I state tournament.

The two teams were meeting for the first time since Central beat the Sals to win the state championship in 2018. The loss drops Sallies to 3-3 with one game remaining in the regular season.

Central held the Sals to fewer than 21 points for just the second time this season and for the first time since a season-opening shutout loss to Malvern Prep. The Knights close their schedule next Friday by hosting Milford in a Henlopen North contest.

College basketball

UD men announce non-conference games: The University of Delaware men’s basketball team announced a five-game non-conference schedule, featuring its lone home game vs. George Washington on Dec. 11 as well as a road game at Delaware State.

The Blue Hens are scheduled to open the season on Dec. 2 at UMBC at 7 p.m., before heading to in-state rival Delaware State on Dec. 5.

Delaware will play its first home contest of the year on Dec. 11 against George Washington at 7 p.m. in the Carpenter Center, and will head to La Salle on Dec. 19 for a 4:30 p.m. game with the Explorers that will be televised by NBC Sports Network. Two days later the Blue Hens travel south to take on Navy on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.

The Blue Hens’ 18-game Colonial Athletic Association slate was released last month, featuring an adjusted format to limit travel and help ensure the safety of team personnel. With the exception of Delaware’s weekend vs. travel partner Drexel, the Blue Hens will play the same opponent at the same site on consecutive Saturdays and Sundays.

Decisions on fan attendance at all home games are subject to state and university guidelines and will be released at a later date.