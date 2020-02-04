Roundup: CR wrestlers earn 36-22 victory of Salesianum

Caesar Rodney High won a one-point decision in the night’s final bout to post a 36-33 victory over Salesianum in a non-conference wrestling matchup on Monday evening.

Caleb Adamowicz won a 5-4 decision at 152 pounds to break a 33-33 tie for the Riders (6-4).

CR picked up four pins in the victory. Winning by fall for the Riders were Jackson Dean (160 pounds), Brock Conner (182), Shamar Nelson (220) and Patrick Wisniewski (138).

Dean’s pin came in just 1:47 to start the match.

Boys’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 62, St. Thomas More 10: The Royals won their fourth game in a row to improve to 13-2.

College basketball

Wesley’s Cameron wins fifth AEC award: Wesley College men’s basketball player Brian Cameron was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week for the fifth this time this season.

The senior guard helped the Wolverines to two more league victories this past week with a pair of 30-plus scoring performances. For the week, Cameron totaled 68 points on 21-for-38 shooting (55 percent) with 17 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

College track & field

DSU runners shine in ‘Nova meet: The Delaware State ‘A’ men’s 1,600-meter team relay team took first at the Villanova Invitational over the week.

The team of Keith Washington, Kavante Dawson, Julian Brown and Kendall Leach were clocked in a time of 3:17.17.

Also for the Hornets, freshman Ibrahim Bangura took first in the 60 meters with a time of 6.85 seconds. Bangura’s time qualifies him for the IC4A/ECAC (super conference) meet.

DSU’s Tre Johnson finished first in the triple jump with a career-best distance of 15.10 meters. This is his fourth time finishing first this season in the event.

For the DelState women, Amber Conyers posted a second-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 5.47 meters. Conyers also placed second with a leap of 11.67 meters in the triple jump.