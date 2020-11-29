Roundup: Delmar blanks IR 21-0

Delmar High blanked Indian River, 21-0, in Henlopen Conference Southern Division football on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats, who were playing their first game in two weeks, are now 2-0 in the South, 3-1 overall.

Delmar ends the regular season next Friday with a Henlopen South contest at Laurel.

The Indians (1-3 South, 3-3 overall) close the season on Friday at Lake Forest.

Boys’ soccer

Appoquinimink 4, Dover 0: The Senators finished their season with a loss to the unbeaten Jaguars (12-0), who netted three first-half goals.

The shutout was Appo’s fourth of the season. Dover ends up with a record of 4-8.