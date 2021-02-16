Roundup: Dover boys win fourth in a row

Dover High rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to edge Cape Henlopen, 68-65, in Henlopen North boys’ basketball on Monday evening.

The victory was the fourth in a row for the Senators (8-2), who got a team-high 20 points from sophomore Jaheim Harrell. Dymear Yelverton (12) and Elijah Sessoms (11) also scored in double figures for Dover.

The Vikings, who out-scored Dover, 22-14, in the second quarter, had a three-pointer bounce off the rim at the final buzzer.

Lake Forest 59, Indian River 57, OT: The Spartans out-scored the Indians, 7-5, in overtime to post its fourth straight Henlopen South win.

Jaheim Kimbrough-Roach netted 21 points for Lake Forest with Calif Spencer and Jackson Starkey adding 11 points apiece.

Gage Spinks (15), Ja’siah Rounds (15) and Jamie Burns (13) all scored in double figures for IR, which hit eight three-pointers.

Seaford 65, Laurel 55: Tyrese Fortune collected 25 points and 12 rebounds as the Blue Jays (6-1) won their fifth game in a row.

Seaford, which also got 14 points from Brent Ricketts, held a 40-32 lead going into the fourth quarter. It was the Jays’ second win over the Bulldogs in the last four days.

Dontarius Jones tallied 22 points for Laurel, which also got 12 points from Omori’Yon Cannon and 10 from Nifere Griffin.

Girls’ basketball

Indian River 50, Lake Forest 48, OT: The Indians out-scored the Spartans, 8-6, in overtime to earn the Henlopen South victory.

Seaford 35, Delmar 28: The Blue Jays (3-6) snapped a two-game losing streak with the Henlopen South win.

Archmere 64, First State Military 9: The Bulldogs fell behind by 25 in the first quarter of the Diamond State Conference loss.

Football

Smyrna’s Sanchez heading to Kutztown: Smyrna High quarterback Aidan Sanchez announced on Monday that he’s head for NCAA Division II Kutztown University. The Golden Bears play in the Pennsylvania Athletic Conference.

A first-team All-Stater this past fall, Sanchez announced his decision on social media. Kutztown went 11-2 in 2019, reaching the second round of the NCAA playoffs finishing No. 16 nationally in the coaches’ poll.

Athletics

McKenzie named state’s top athlete: Mark McKenzie, a Bear native who made his mark in pro soccer in 2020, was named the winner of John J. Brady Award as the state’s Athlete of the Year by the Delaware Sportswriters & Broadcasters Assoc.

The central defender for the Philadelphia Union, McKenzie was named to Major League Soccer’s Best XI and was a finalist for league Defender of the Year as a 21-year-old last year.

He also made two appearances for the U.S. senior National team, including getting his first start in a recent 6-0 win over El Salvador. McKenzie first played soccer in Bear-Glasgow and Western YMCA leagues, followed by Wilmington United and Delaware United and then Delaware Rush.

McKenzie was attending Newark Charter in ninth grade before transferring to the YSC Academy so he could train full-time while part of the Union Academy.

College basketball

UD’s Battle honored: Delaware forward Ty Battle was named the CAA Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Battle averaged 15.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 assists in two wins over Drexel. The junior knocked down 59.1 percent (13-of-22) of her field goal attempts, and recorded a double-double in each game.

Battle has 12 double-doubles this season, tied for the fifth-most in Division I and more than double the amount of any other player in the CAA. She is the third Blue Hen to earn a Player of the Week award from the CAA this year.

College bowling

Hornets finish second in tourney: Delaware State made it to the championship match before falling to No. 13 North Carolina A&T in the James Brown Bowling Invitational this weekend.

The Hornets, ranked 15th in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association poll, posted a 10-4 overall record in the three-day tourney, which also featured No. 8 Youngstown State and No. 17 Duquesne.

The Hornets were 3-2 in the first day of competition. Delaware State was 4-1 in the day two traditional matches.

Individually, DSU freshman Alyssa Breidegam earned All-Tournament first-team honors after finishing fourth among all competitors with a five-game total pinfall of 991 for a 198.2 average.

Delaware State’s Katie Robb (Jr.) was named to the James Brown Invitational All-Tournament second team after finishing eighth in the field with a total pinfall of 960 in five games for a 192.0 average.

College volleyball

Hornets sign highly-regarded player: Delaware State head volleyball coach Bruce Atkinson has announced that Karen Cordero, an outside hitter currently attending Western Nebraska Community College, has committed to DSU.

A native of Chula Vista, Cal., Cordero is currently No. 1 in the junior college ranks in kills. She was selected as Region IX South Freshman of the Year and named to a spot on the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska Team.

A four-year letterwinner at Otay Ranch High, Cordero was the 2019 Mesa Conference Player of the Year and a Top 20 San Diego Area selection. She is the school’s record holder in kills and digs, surpassing the 1,000 mark in each category.

Cordero also competed for Coast Volleyball Club, a top five national program, and earned a bid to compete in the 2019 Junior Olympics.

Two Hens earn awards: Delaware players took a pair of Colonial Athletic Association weekly awards as junior Michaela Putnicki won for offensive player and freshman Savannah Seemans won for rookie.

Putnicki was the leading attacker in her Delaware debut at James Madison, tallying 16 kills, including seven in the fourth and final set. She hit .250 with seven digs and five blocks in the victory.

Seemans was also efficient in her collegiate debut with 12 kills to go along with four digs, two blocks and an ace.