Roundup: Dover native Brengle falls in Australian Open match

Madison Brengle’s opening match in the Australian Open got off to a good start on Monday.

The 29-year-old pro tennis player from Dover out-dueled France’s Caroline Garcia to win a first-set tiebreaker, 7-5.

But Garcia took control of the match after that, ousting Brengle, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2, in the Grand Slam event.

The 26-year-old Garcia, who reached the fourth round of the Australian Open a year ago, is currently ranked No. 46 in the world while Brengle is No. 93. Brengle is now 6-8 all-time in the Australian Open and 14-26 in Grand Slam events.

In Monday’s match, Brengle did win as many as nine points in a row in one stretch. But she also committed seven double faults with only one ace.

Garcia won 99 points to 81 for Brengle in a match that was postponed from Sunday because of rain.

Garcia next faces Ons Jabeur, who upset 12th-seeded Johanna Konta in her first-round match.

Boys’ basketball

Delmarva Christian 67, Worcester Prep, Md. 43: The Royals (9-0) jumped out to a 31-7 first-quarter lead before remaining undefeated.

Wyatt Kwiatkowski had 13 points with Andrew Workman and Nathaniel Moyer adding 12 apiece for Delmarva Christian. Moyer sank four of the Royals’ eight three-pointers.

Delmarva Christian was playing its first game since Dec. 21.

College bowling

Hornets place 12th in event: The Delaware State bowling team recovered from a slow start to finish 12th in the 28-team Northeast Invitational, hosted by Long Island University, this weekend.

The Hornets posted a 6-7 overall record in the three-day tourney, winning four of five traditional games, while dropping six of eight Baker contests.

Individually, DSU’s Alexis Neuer and Stefanny Toala were named to the all-tournament team after posting top-five finishes. The Hornet duo also tied for the tournament’s single-game high of 257.

Neuer was third in the field of 170 (No. 1 among MEAC competitors) with a total pinfall of 1034 for a five-game average of 206.8. Her performance was highlighted by three 200-games.

Her 257 score vs. Medialle marked her fourth game of 250-or-more in the last two weeks (10 games).

Toala was fourth in the field with a 205.6 average. She had a total pinfall of 1028 in five games, including a season-high 257 vs. Louisiana Tech.

Local auto racing

Delmar celebrates track champions: A capacity crowd filled the Laurel Fire Department to celebrate the accomplishments of Delaware International Speedway’s 2019 champions on Saturday.

Jordan Watson and Amanda Robinson were the headliners, with Watson earning his third Big Block Modified title.

Watson blistered the competition with a single DNF in the points season, with all other finishes being first (nine times) or second (five times). He was appreciative of his opportunity to build a successful team with the help of Brent Hall.

“Most people thought we would be split up by summer,” said Watson. “We were able to determine what our goals were as a team and it has shown to be successful.”

Robinson (formerly Whaley) earned her first career track title in the Super Late Model division by a margin of 10 points.

Scott Hitchens scored his third PSC Modified championship at Delaware International in the Brandon Blades-owned machine. Matt Hill continued his success in the Crate Models, with Ray Gulliver topping the Modified Lite division.

A full schedule is anticipated to be released in the coming weeks for the 2020 season at Delaware International. The track is expected to hold its traditional Saturday night events, a Short Track Super Series event, and the Camp Barnes Benefit Race.

A carry-over event from 2019 will see the Delaware Dirt Championship take place the earliest the dirt track has ever opened, Feb. 29 and March 1.

