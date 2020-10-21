Roundup: Hall lifts IR past Polytech in OT

Indian River’s Emma Ruley scores against Polytech in the third quarter at Polytech on Tuesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Sophomore Kinsley Hall scored three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as Indian River High edged Polytech in field hockey on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday was the first day that Henlopen Conference teams played games since last March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The fall season was originally delayed until early spring but was then moved back to the fall with a delayed, condensed schedule.

All games are being played with only limited attendance — usually two family members from the home team — because of state guidelines.

Polytech’s Cassandra Talamini-Kelemen, center, battles against Indian River’s Bella Sharp, left, and Jessica Rybick in the second quarter at Polytech on Tuesday. (Delaware State News/Marc Clery)

Tuesday’s showdown between two programs that both made the DIAA state tournament last year was decided by Hall’s goal at the 3:35 mark of OT. Kendall Cathell also scored for IR while Emma Ruley had three assists.

Polytech’s Amiyah Sizer sent the contest to overtime on a dramatic goal with no time remaining in regulation. Mairead McKibbin and Cecilia Rivera also scored for the Panthers.

Delmar 4, Smyrna 0: Josie Hollamon tallied the Wildcats’ first and last goals as Delmar stretched its winning streak to 63 games in a row.

The Wildcats, who led 3-0 at halftime, also got goals from Olivia Twilley and Macy Bradford. Delmar held an 11-2 edge in corners.

Brynn Rifino stopped 10 shots for the Eagles, who also got defensive saves from Triniti Diamond and Regan Nacrelli.

Sussex Central 2, Laurel 1: Aniyah Briddell scored on a penalty stroke in each half to lift the Golden Knights to the win.

Peyton Givans tied the game for the Bulldogs on a second-half goal.

Sussex Academy 3, Caesar Rodney 1: Callie Short scored two second-half goals as the Seahawks pulled away from a 1-1 tie.

Emma Lehman scored Sussex Academy’s first goal. The Seahawks held advantages of 10-6 in shots and 7-4 in corners.

Kylee LaVere scored in the first half for the Riders.

Milford 3, Woodbridge 1: The Buccaneers scored the game’s first three goals in the win.

Lila Mergner, Erin Dunlap and Madisyn Hitchens all scored while Eve Sekscinski made seven saves for Milford. The Bucs out-shot Woodbridge, 10-9.

Amiah Tucker scored for the Raiders with Alyssa Anthony making seven saves.

Cape Henlopen 9, Lake Forest 0: The Vikings tallied four first-half goals before blanking the Spartans.

Noelle Sabbagh tallied four goals for Cape with Reagan Ciabattoni adding two goals and a pair of assists. Samantha Conners, Lily Ashby had a goal while Julie Heffernan made four saves.

Lake Forest’s Addyson Stewart and Brianna Hammond combined for 13 saves.

Holly Grove Christian 8, Delmarva Christian 0: Elizabeth Moyer made 36 saves in the Royals’ loss on Monday as Holly Grove held a 46-2 edge in shots.

Boys’ soccer

Indian River 2, Polytech 0: Jordan Illian netted a second-half goal and an assist as the Indians won their season opener.

Blake Morgan scored in the first half for IR, which held advantages of 25-6 in shots and 5-0 in corner kicks. Bastian Perry made five saves.

Freshman goalie Alexander Szell made 22 saves for the Panthers.

Cape Henlopen 3, Lake Forest 0: The Vikings netted a pair of goals in a nine-minute stretch early in the second half to sew up the victory.

Juan Larez-Carrillo (1 assist), Nicholas Panyko and Nathan Loucks all scored goals for Cape, which held advantages of 13-1 in shots and 6-2 in corner kicks.

Brandon Tice and Jackson Massey had five saves apiece for the Spartans.

Smyrna 6, Delmar 3: The Eagles posted the season-opening win in a high-scoring contest.

Omar Lopez, Mason Ball and Jared Garrido all scored for the Wildcats.

Sussex Central 5, Laurel 1: Abner Bartolon-Berduo netted three goals and an assist, including two goals in the final 15 minutes, to pace the Golden Knights.

Jerry Velasquez-Mazariegos and Gabino Escobar Lopez also scored for Central with Angel Castellanos-Ventura making four saves. The Knights held advantages of 20-9 in shots and 6-1 in corner kicks.

Milford 3, Woodbridge 1: Samuel Dominguez and Juan Velasquez-Rivera tallied second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie for the Buccaneers.

Shaun Chilton scored in the first half for Milford, which finished with advantages of 15-5 in shots and 12-1 in corner kicks.

Ian Hayes scored for the Blue Raiders.

Holly Grove Christian 2, Delmarva Christian 1: The Royals dropped a one-goal decision in their season opener on Monday.

Volleyball

Cape Henlopen 3, Lake Forest 0: The Vikings won by just two points in the final set to close out the 25-16, 25-12, 25-23 victory.

Pacing Cape was Rileigh Wilson (14 kills, 1 ace), Kathryn Knarr (9 kills, 1 ace, 8 digs) and Megan Smith (3 aces, 33 assists).

Dover 3, Caravel 1: The Senators reeled off wins in the final three sets to start the season with a 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 win.

Smyrna 3, Delmar 0: The Eagles picked up a 25-6, 25-7, 25-16 victory in their opener.

Smyrna was led by Anna Richardson (7 kills) and Sophia Basler (5 kills, 1 ace).

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Academy 0: The Riders made new coach Nicole Johnson a 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 winner in her debut.

Indian River 3, Polytech 0: Raychel Ehlers collected 27 kills and six aces in the Indians’ 25-9, 25-14, 25-19 win.

Camryn Ehlers added 23 assists, five aces and a kill for IR.

Milford 3, Woodbridge 0: The Buccaneers opened the season with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-19 win.

Milford was led by Charlee McDowell (3 kills, 7 aces), Juliana Diaz (1 kill, 8 aces) and Giavonna Dorell (2 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs, 7 assists).

Delmarva Christian 3, Holly Grove Christian 1: The Royals bounced back from a first-set loss to register the 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 victory.