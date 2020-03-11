Roundup: Hens take down Hornets 9-5 in baseball

Delaware’s Jack Goan is congratulated after he homered in the Blue Hens’ 9-5 baseball win over Delaware State on Tuesday afternoon. (Delaware sports information)

Delaware senior Jack Goan and freshman Joey Loynd would not be outdone by one another Tuesday afternoon at Bob Hannah Stadium.

Each player homered twice to lift the Blue Hen baseball team to a 9-5 victory over in-state foe Delaware State.

Delaware (8-7) needed all that offense when the Hornets (3-12) rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth inning to knot the score at 5-5. The Hens scored two runs in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh to post their fourth straight win.

Caesar Rodney High grad Tommy Pomatto got the last out of the sixth to be credited with his first win of the season.

“I thought our guys responded well to a quick turnaround and playing a midweek,” said UD coach Jim Sherman. “We were able to get a strong start out of (Evan) Harris and piece it together on the back end with (Derek) Wakeley. I’m excited about the way we’re swinging the bats right now, especially out of Goan and Loynd tonight.”

Derek Wakeley was the last of four pitchers that the Hens used in Tuesday’s victory. (Delaware sports information/Sarah Boekholder)

Loynd hit his first career homer in the third inning, a no-doubter to left field to put the Blue Hens in front. The duo then went back-to-back in the fourth inning when Goan skied one to right center and Loynd again cleared the left-field wall to make it 4-1 Delaware.

Goan was 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored while Loynd was 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs. Senior Vinny Vaccone reached base three times and stole a pair of bases.

John Weglarz had two of DSU’s eight hits with three RBI. Miquel Rivera (Polytech) and Robert Trujillo both scored a pair of runs with starting pitcher Michael Carrington (Dover) striking out three.

College basketball

Hens’ Darling named all-district: Delaware junior guard Nate Darling has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District II team.

Darling becomes just the second player in program history to earn USBWA All-District II honors, joining Devon Saddler, who was honored in 2012-13.

Darling averaged 21.0 points per game this season, which ranks third in the CAA, 18th in Division I and sixth in a UD single season. The former UAB transfer scored 672 points this year, third most in a UD single season and seven shy of the school record.

Darling, a first team All-CAA selection, set a Blue Hen record by hitting 107 three-pointers this season, sixth most in the nation. His 3.34 three-pointers per game are eighth in the country and his 39.9 three-point percentage ranks 30th.

UD has two on women’s All-CAA: Delaware’s Nicole Enabosi received first-team All-CAA honors for the third time in her career while Jasmine Dickey was named to the second team and All-Defensive team for the first time.

Enabosi is fifth in the CAA with 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The senior moved into second place in Delaware history with 1,676 career points behind only All-American Elena Delle Donne.

Dickey, who was an All-Rookie team selection a season ago, leads the Blue Hens with 9.2 rebounds per game and is second with 12.4 points per game. Her marks are good for second and 13th in the conference,

Sixth-seeded Delaware will take on third-seeded William & Mary at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the CAA Quarterfinals at Elon.

College softball

Wesley pitcher wins AEC honor: Wesley College’s Dori Loukopoulos was named Atlantic East Player of the Week in softball.

It is Loukopoulos’ second AEC honor this season. The pitcher went 4-0 on the Wolverines’ spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C.

She had a one-hit shutout of Muhlenberg and tossed four innings of no-hit ball while striking out three against Eastern Mennonite. She had an ERA of 0.37 for the week.

College lacrosse

AEC honors Wolverines: Wesley College’s Kassie Dieter was named Atlantic East Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse.

Dieter led a 2-0 week for Wolverines by netting 11 goals. She won a season-high 10 draw controls against Wilkes and eight against Keystone.

Also for Wesley, Emily Caldarelli was named to the AEC honor roll. She caused nine turnovers and grabbed seven ground balls and leads the conference with 4.5 caused turnovers a game.

College golf

Hens’ Klotz ties for title: Delaware senior Ariane Klotz tied for first place while the Blue Hens finished sixth in the team standings Monday and Tuesday at the UNF Collegiate in Florida.

Klotz fired a three over par 75 during Tuesday’s round on the par 72, 5,926-yard Jacksonville Golf & Country Club course, tying for first place at the invitational with a one over par 71-71-75-217. She finished in a tie along with CSU Fullerton’s Brittany Shin, who was declared the individual champion on a scorecard playoff.