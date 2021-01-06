Roundup: Hornet women notch 60-45 MEAC win over Coppin State

Delaware State pulled away in the fourth quarter to finish off a 60-45 victory over Coppin State in MEAC women’s basketball on Tuesday evening.

The win was the first for the Hornets (1-1 MEAC, 2-3 overall) since a season-opening victory over Rider on Dec. 5.

DelState, which avenged a two-point loss to the Eagles on Monday, got double-digit scoring from Sha Collins (14 points) and Daije Harris (11).

The Hornets led by five before out-scoring Coppin State, 24-14, in the fourth quarter. Trailing 31-29 in the third quarter, DelState went on a 31-11 run to open up its biggest lead of the contest at 60-42.

The Hornets, who held the lead for 28 minutes, forced the Eagles into 33 turnovers while committing only 13 themselves. Six players had steals for DSU.

Delaware 68, Northeastern 61: Jasmine Dickey netted 12 of her team-high 19 points in the second half as the Blue Hens swept the second half of the two-game CAA set in Boston.

Junior guard Paris McBride knocked down 4-of-6 three-point shots to finish with 16 points while dishing out a game-high seven assists for Delaware (2-0 CAA, 5-1 overall). Junior forward Ty Battle notched her CAA-leading fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds while adding three blocks and two steals.

The Blue Hens held a 28-23 lead after a back-and-forth first half, holding the Huskies scoreless for the final 2:23 of the second quarter.

Delaware led by as many as 15 in the third quarter, highlighted by a 12-3 run midway through the frame.

Northeastern fought back to cut the lead to just four in the final quarter, but a 6-0 Blue Hens run punctuated by an acrobatic finish by Battle on the fast break, put Delaware ahead 65-55 with 45 seconds remaining.

MEN, Coppin State 81, Delaware State 77: The Hornets rallied to tie the score twice in the closing minutes before falling short in the MEAC contest.

A three-pointer from Kenan Savan with 28 seconds left snapped a 74-74 tie for the Eagles (2-0 MEAC, 3-9 overall). Coppin State then sank four of six foul shots in the final 19 seconds to seal its second win over DelState (0-2 MEAC, 0-7 overall) in as many days.

The Hornets tied the score at 72-72 on a three from Zach Kent with 1:29 remaining and then again at 74-74 when Pinky Wiley hit a pair of foul shots with 53 seconds on the clock.

A three-pointer from Domink Fragala with five seconds left got DelState within 80-77.

Myles Carter (15), Kent (13), Fragala (13) and Omari Peek-Green (11) all reached double figures for the Hornets. Wiley added nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Coppin State, which led 62-51 with 8:55 remaining, had five players score in double digits.

College volleyball

DSU spring schedule set: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has announced its slate of conference matches for the spring season.

The fall season was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spring league schedule will feature 12 matches against division opponents only, meaning Delaware State will play four contests against fellow MEAC North members Coppin State, Howard and Morgan State.

The matches are scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays beginning Feb. 11. The Hornets will open the conference season at Coppin State on Feb. 11.