Roundup: Lake Forest remains unbeaten with 63-26 win over Milford

Lake Forest High out-scored Milford by 25 points in the second half to close out a 63-26 victory over Milford in girls’ basketball on Tuesday evening.

The Spartans led 29-17 at halftime before improving to 4-0. Lake Forest has won 20 of its last 24 regular-season games since last season.

The Buccaneers are 0-5.

Delmar 49, St. Thomas More 6: The Wildcats (1-5) picked up their first victory of the season.

Sussex Academy 51, First State Military 17: Nicole DiAmico tallied 16 points with Tabitha Curry adding 14 to lead the Seahawks.

Sussex Academy led by only three before using a 16-2 run in the second quarter to break open the contest.

Jshane Allen led First State Military with 10 points.

Boys’ basketball

Caravel 75, Smyrna 62: The Buccaneers stormed out a to a 25-6 first-quarter lead before downing the Eagles.

Kevin Keister scored 19 points to lead four Caravel players in double figures.

The Eagles were led by Nahshon Sylvester (16), Olumuyiwa Salako (13), Izaiah Credle (12) and Brandon Smith (10).

First State Military 54, Sussex Academy 37: Jasiah Brooks netted 23 points, with three three-pointers, to pace the Bulldogs.

Jalen Adger-Thomas added 10 points for First State Military, which led by 22 points going into the fourth quarter.

Fadens Amisial led the Seahawks with 10 points.

Delmarva Christian 80, Delmar 64: The Royals (7-0) rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to remain undefeated.

Andrew Workman scored 23 points to top four Delmarva Christian players in double figures. Also leading the way were Wyat Kwiatkowski (17), Christopher Vonhof (16) and Gabe Herling (11).

The Royals sank 11 three-pointers, including five from Kwiatkowski.

College football

UD’s Knight, Whitehead honored: Delaware football players Will Knight (Smyrna) and Kedrick Whitehead (Middletown) were honored on HERO Sports Freshman and Sophomore All-American teams.

Knight was named a first-team Freshman All-American, while Whitehead was an honorable mention selection on the Sophomore All-American team.

In his debut season with the Blue Hens, Knight ran for 919 yards on 125 carries, good for 7.4 yards per carry, which ranked fourth in the country. His 919 total rushing yards ranked second in the CAA.

He scored eight touchdowns with seven on the ground. He became just the second freshman in program history to reach 900-plus rushing yards, joining only Andrew Pierce in 2010.

A safety, Whitehead led the Delaware effort in tackles with 103, ranking first in the league among defensive backs in that category. He became just the 10th sophomore in program history and just the third DB to reach 100-plus tackles in a season.

He also had five pass breakups and one interception.

College basketball

DSU’s Crosby honored again: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has recognized Delaware State senior guard John Crosby as its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Crosby collected this week’s award after tallying 30 points against Delaware on Monday night. He shot 11-for-22 from the field, including 3-of-5 on three-point attempts.

Crosby has reached the 30-point mark in each of the last two contests, the first Hornet to achieve the feat since Amere May during the 2014-15 season.

For the season, the Baltimore, Md., native leads the MEAC and is tied for 20th among all NCAA Div. I players in scoring at 21.0 points per game.

WOMEN, Charlotte 61, Delaware 57: The Blue Hens tallied just seven fourth-quarter points in the loss.

Delaware led by as many as 11 in the third quarter while holding the upper hand for more than 30 minutes of the contest. The 49ers jumped on the Hens in the fourth quarter and held UD scoreless for the first five minutes of the frame while going up by as many as five.

Samone DeFreese tied the game at 57-57 with 1:32 remaining, but four Charlotte free throws and three missed shots for Delaware wrapped up the contest with the Niners ahead. Jasmine Dickey led the Hens with 13 points while Nicole Enabosi tallied 11 points and nine rebounds. DeFreese added nine points and nine rebounds.

James Madison 83, Delaware State 64: Four Hornets scored in double figures but it wasn’t enough in the non-conference loss.

Lyric Turner and Janasia Law both tallied 13 points while Sharajah Collins and Miajah Bullock both had 11 points each for DelState (4-7). The Dukes (7-2) out-scored the Hornets 26-16 in the third quarter to break open a nine-point contest.

