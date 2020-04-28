Roundup: Leatherbury picked up by Arizona Cardinals

Shane Leatherbury didn’t get to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.
But the Delmar High grad did get the call he was hoping for shortly after the draft ended on Saturday.
The Arizona Cardinals signed Leatherbury to a free-agent contract, continuing what has already been a memorable football journey for the wide receiver.
“Woke up an Arizona Cardinal,” Leatherbury wrote on Twitter. “God is so good!! Time to get to work!”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder attended two community colleges before going to Towson as a walk-on. Eventually earning a scholarship, Leatherbury twice made All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, finishing with 1,848 yards and 21 touchdowns on 149 receptions.
“In my head it’s just always, ‘Never give up,’” Leatherbury said in an interview on Towson’s Twitter page earlier this month. “When I was at a community college, I’d be working out. There’d be some days where I’d doubt. I’d be like, I might never get a shot. But then Towson gave me a shot.
“So now I’m staying optimistic, staying up, staying positive. Some days it’s like, ‘Man, I don’t know if I want to work out today’ ,.. but I’m going to work out today, I’m controlling what I can control.”
The CAA, which includes the University of Delaware, did have a pair of players drafted. Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter went to the Texans in the fifth with James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci going to the Cowboys in the seventh round.
It was the 15th consecutive year that CAA Football has had multiple players chosen in the NFL Draft.
Leatherbury was one of 15 former CAA players who were signed as free agents.
College lacrosse
Hens’ Hervada earns academic honor: Delaware men’s lacrosse player Jake Hervada Hervada, who served as a team captain each of the past two seasons, was recently named an Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Award winner.
The award honors undergraduate students who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field.
On the field, Hervada is just one of 10 players in program history to win over 300-plus faceoffs in his career, ranking ninth all-time with 305. Despite having the past two seasons cut short due to injury, he’s played in 48 games since 2016, scoring four goals, tallying six assists and piling up 143 ground balls.
Off the field, Hervada has been integral in the implementation of the Blue Hen Watch: Teammates for Life program, partnering former Blue Hen lacrosse alum with current student-athletes as a mentorship program. He’s also been involved with the team’s weekly reading at McVey Elementary and the yearly clinic at the Ferris School in Wilmington.
He is the first Blue Hen lacrosse player to earn the recognition.