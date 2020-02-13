Roundup: Milford wrestlers heading to semifinals with win over Sussex Tech

Milford fans watch as Gaij Copes lifts Joshua Negron in the 182-pound match Wednesday night. Copes won by decision 8-4. (Special To The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Milford High won 12 of the 14 matches, including five pins, to earn a 55-7 victory over Sussex Tech in the first round of the Division I state dual meet wrestling tournament on Wednesday night.

The second-seeded Buccaneers will face No. 3 Salesianum on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals, hosted by Smyrna High. The finals are scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.

Milford’s Dominic Feigtner and Roberto Santos of Sussex Tech battle for points in the 145-pound match Wednesday night. Feightner won by decision 4-2. (Special To The Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Rafael Mejia (170 pounds), Matthew Hague (195), Corey Messick (113), Jack Thode (120) and Tim O’Hara (138) recorded the pins for the Buccaneers. Trenton Grant added a major-decision for Milford at 126.

Sussex Tech, the seventh-seed, was led by Isaac Soto-Perez who had a major-decision at 106.

Smyrna 63, William Penn 12: The top-seeded Eagles were paced by nine pins to win their Division I first round matchup.

Joey Natarcola (145), Bryce Mullen (152), Gavin Sembly (170), J.T. Davis (195), Hugo Harp (220), Andrew DeBenedictis-Bayne (285), Gabe Giampietro (106), Jamar Wells (126) and Amir Pierce (132) provided the pins for the Eagles.

Smyrna will face fourth-seeded Sussex Central in the semifinals.

Sussex Central 33, Cape Henlopen 31: The fourth-seeded Golden Knights won three matches in a row from 113 pounds to 126 pounds to hang on against the fifth-seeded Vikings.

Dylan King had a decision at 113, Evan Broomall followed with a pin at 120 and Mason Akrom (126) earned a decision during the decisive stretch. Jevon Saffold (145), Tarryl Sturgis (160) and Hiram Lasher (220) also had pins for the Golden Knights.

Samuel Jones provided a decision via sudden-victory at 182 pounds for Sussex Central.

Woodbridge 56, Archmere 12: The second-seeded Blue Raiders won their second ever state tournament match in school history to advance to the Division II semifinals.

Woodbridge will face No. 3 Laurel on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Smyrna. The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Blue Raiders were led by pins from Taeshaun Ford-Jackson (195), Michael Hutchinson (220), Derrick Atwood (285) and Johnathon Webb (126).

Laurel 42, Lake Forest 33: Shyheim Upshur’s pin at 132 pounds clinched the contest for No. 3 Laurel in the first round.

James Johnson (145), Chase Phippin (152), Jett Furbush (160), Jacob Davis (182) and Nathan Austin (113) also earned pins for the Bulldogs.

Delaware Military Academy 42, Indian River 17: The fifth-seeded Indians fell on the road to No. 4 Delaware Military Academy in the Division II opening round.

T.J. Burke (220), Cristian Lopez (113), Chris Saylor (120) and Ta’Jon Knight (126) won their matchups via decisions to lead the Indians.

Delaware Military will meet top-seed Caravel, who defeat McKean 80-0 on Wednesday, in Saturday’s semifinals.

Boys’ basketball

CR-Dover gates open at 3: No tickets will be sold in advance for Friday’s Dover-Caesar Rodney High boys’ basketball game, which is slated for 6:15 p.m. in CR’s gym.

Tickets, which are $5, will go on sale at 3 p.m. when the gates open. Fans are urged to arrive early to get a seat.

The game can also be seen, for a fee, at www.nfhsnetwork.com.

College tennis

Askaroa wins weekly award: The University of Delaware’s Eliza Askarova as the CAA Women’s Singles Player of the Week.

Askarova has led Delaware to a 4-0 record this spring including wins last week over La Salle (7-0) and Quinnipiac (6-1).

In Friday’s match against the Explorers, the freshman cruised to the top-flight 6-1, 6-1 victory against Ali Snyder. Askarova then defeated Quinnipiac’s Kamilla Nella, 6-2, 6-3, in No. 1 singles on Sunday.

Askarova is 4-0 in No. 1 singles this spring with an overall record of 11-3. She has helped guide UD to its best start since 2012-13 when the Hens also went 4-0 to open the year.