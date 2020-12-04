Roundup: Polytech upsets Padua in field hockey Div I tourney

Megan Popp scored with 10:19 remaining as seventh-seeded Polytech High knocked off No. 2 Padua, 2-1, in the opening round of the DIAA field hockey Division I state tournament on Thursday evening.

The upset means that all four teams in Tuesday’s Division I semifinals are from the Henlopen North.

The Panthers (7-6) will face No. 7 Sussex Tech on Tuesday at a time and site TBD. The Ravens won 1-0 during the regular-season on Nov. 17.

Popp’s game-winner was assisted by Mairead McKibbin and came less than two minutes after Anna Getty tied the game for the Pandas (8-3) on a penalty stroke with 11:56 left.

Claire Fuchs tallied a first-quarter goal for the Panthers on an assist from Popp. Goalie Raegan Thomas made four saves for Polytech, which is in the state semifinals for the fifth straight year.

Padua had played in the last two Division I state finals.

Sussex Tech 7, Concord 0: Sixth-seeded Sussex Tech High tallied three goals in both the first and third quarters before knocking off No. 3 Concord.

The Ravens (7-2-1) earn a spot in the state semifinals where it plays again on Tuesday against seventh-seeded Polytech.

Tori Adams scored four goals for Sussex tech, including three in the second half. Karli Penrod scored twice with Kayla Evans (1 assist) adding the other goal.

Taylor Bullis made a pair of saves to earn the Ravens’ fifth straight shutout.

Cape Henlopen 8, Wilmington Charter 0: The top-seeded Vikings blanked the No. 8 Force in the Division I state quarterfinals.

Cape Henlopen (11-1), which picked up its eighth shutout of the season, will face Dover on Tuesday in the semifinals at a time and site TBD.

Volleyball

Wilmington Friends 3, Polytech 0: The 10th-seeded Quakers swept the No. 23 Panthers in the opening round of the DIAA state tournament.

Friends (11-2), which advances to a second-round match on Saturday at seventh-seeded Red Lion Christian, won by scores of 25-18, 25-13, 25-13.

The Panthers, who were playing their first match since Nov. 17 dues to COVID-19 issues, finish the season at 4-6.

Football

Seaford 32, Polytech 13: The Blue Jays snapped a 10-game losing streak with the victory on Thursday night.

For Seaford, which finishes the season with a record 1-5, it was the program’s first win over a Henlopen Conference school since 2017.

The Panthers end up 0-6 to extend their losing streak to 14 in a row.