Roundup: Salesianum rallies to pin loss on Riders

The Blue Hens’ Jasmine Dickey was named the CAA Player of the Week for the second straight week after netting 55 points in two games. (Delaware sports information/Mark Campbell)

Salesianum won the final three individual matches to rally for a 33-27 win over Caesar Rodney in non-conference wrestling on Monday afternoon.

The Sals (1-0) trailed 27-22 before scoring the final 11 points of the match.

Sallies led 30-27 going into the final bout before Timothy Froelich won a 7-0 decision at 160 pounds.

CR (2-1) picked up pins from DeVaughn Baker (170) and Josh Dyer (220) in the setback. Sallies also had a pair of pins in the match.

College basketball

Hens’ Dickey honored again: Delaware’s Jasmine Dickey was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Week in women’s basketball for the second week in a row on Monday.

The junior guard averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists across a two-game sweep at Hofstra. In Saturday’s 76-55 win over the Pride, she poured in a career-high 37 points, knocking down 15 of her 26 field goal attempts, also a career high.

Dickey drained three of her six shots from three-point range, matching her career total for threes entering the game. She also grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

This is the third Player of the Week award this year for Dickey and fourth overall for the Blue Hens.

After sweeping three straight CAA series, Delaware sits atop the league standings with a 6-0 mark.

UD men win pair of awards: Delaware senior forward Dylan Painter was named Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week while freshman forward Andrew Carr earned league Rookie of the Week honors on Monday.

Painter averaged 17.5 points and 17.0 rebounds during the Blue Hens’ two games vs. Hofstra, shooting 57.7 percent (15-of-26) from the field and blocking four shots. He scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, the most by a Blue Hen since Jamelle Hagins in 2012, during Friday’s 74-56 win over the Pride.

Painter, who has posted three consecutive double-doubles, is the first UD player since Harding Nana in 2004 to record three straight 15-rebound efforts. He currently leads the CAA and ranks eighth in the country with 10.9 rebounds per game.

Carr averaged a team-high 19.5 points and grabbed 5.0 rebounds on the weekend. The freshman shot 59.3 percent (16 of 27) from the floor, tied for the team lead with four blocks, and ranked second on the squad with seven assists.

DSU’s Wiley reaches 1,000: Delaware State senior guard Pinky Wiley reached 1,000 points for his career in the Hornets’ 83-79 overtime loss to Norfolk State on Sunday evening.

Wiley netted a career-high 29 points in the setback. He was 8-for-12 from the field, including a career-best seven three-point field goals (7-11), one shy of the school record eight by Marty Bailey (1998) and Kavon Waller (2017).

Wiley is the first Hornet to reach the 1,000-point mark since DeAndre Haywood in 2017. He has also hit at least one three-point shot in a career-best 20 straight games.