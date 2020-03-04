Roundup: Seaford knocks off Hodgson 50-41

Seaford High, the No. 19 seed, knocked off No. 14 Hodgson, 50-41, in the first round of the DIAA boys’ basketball state tournament on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays (16-5) next play at No. 3 Dover (19-2) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the tourney’s second round.

Seaford is playing in the state tourney first time since 2011. The Jays’ last state tournament victory was prior to the 2008-09 season.

Dickinson 70, Woodbridge 69, OT: The No. 23 Rams upended the 10th-seeded Blue Raiders in overtime in a first-round tourney contest.

Dickinson (16-5) next plays at No. 7 Mount Pleasant (16-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Woodbridge, which lost its last three games, finishes the season at 14-7.

Middletown 71, Lake Forest 56: The 11th-seeded Cavaliers ousted the No. 22 Spartans in the opening-round contest.

Middletown (14-7), which has won seven of its last eight games, goes to No. 6 Salesianum (12-8) on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a second-round matchup.

Lake Forest ends the season at 11-10.

Caravel 71, Sussex Tech 57: The No. 12 Buccaneers ousted the No. 21 Ravens in the first-round game.

The Buccaneers (16-5) plays at fifth-seeded Appoquinimink on Thursday at 7 p.m.

College baseball

UMES 5, Delaware 3: Kyle Baker went 3-for-4 with a pair of triples, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Hens in the non-conference loss.

Trailing 5-1 in the eighth, Baker drove home senior Vinny Vaccone with one of his triples and senior Jack Goan singled to score Baker. But the rally fell short.

Freshman Luke Pizzico made his collegiate debut, tossing 4.0 scoreless, allowing just two hits while striking out three.

College softball

Wesley wins two more in S.C.: Wesley blanked St. Elizabeth 13-0, and Cedar Crest, 1-0, in Myrtle Beach S.C. to improve to 8-3

In the opener, Wesley used a six-run first inning and a seven-run third to break the game open. Starting pitcher Dori Loukopoulos went three innings and gave up no runs on three hits.

In the nightcap, Brooke Retkowski singled home Brooke McCormick with the game’s only run.

Jessica Anderson (Smyrna) pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts to earn the shutout.