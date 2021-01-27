Roundup: Senators hold off Panthers

Dover High held off Polytech in the final minute to pick up a 52-46 victory over the Panthers in Henlopen North girls’ basketball on Tuesday evening.

The Senators (2-3 North) sank three of four foul shots and got a couple late baskets in the final 45 seconds after leading by only three points.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 in the North.

Caesar Rodney 69, Smyrna 35: The Riders out-scored the Eagles, 27-6, in the second quarter to take control of the North contest.

Jada McCullough (13 points), Stacey Deputy (13), Teri Bell (10) and Nubia Estwick (10) all scored in double figures for the Riders (4-1).

The Eagles were paced by Glennyce James (12) and Jayde Rivera (10).

Cape Henlopen 56, Sussex Central 19: The Vikings jumped out to a 22-4 first-quarter lead before staying unbeaten in the North.

Morgan Mahoney (14), Mekhia Applewhite (13) and Julia Saleur (10) also scored in double figures for Cape.

Sussex Tech 65, Milford 13: The Ravens won their third game in a row to improve to 3-2 in the North.

Boys’ basketball

Milford 51, Sussex Tech 48: The Buccaneers out-scored the Ravens, 18-7, in the fourth quarter to storm back for their first North victory of the season.

Sophomore Andrew Kravitz tallied 28 points after hitting all five of Milford’s three-pointers.

Donald St. Phard scored 14 points to lead Sussex Tech.

Dover 48, Polytech 41: The Panthers battled back in the second half but the Senators took control down the stretch of the North contest.

Dover (4-1) led 31-22 at halftime before the Panthers tied the contest at 33-33.

Jaheim Harrell paced the Senators with 15 points while Cameron Moore added 10.

Sussex Central 57, Cape Henlopen 53: The Golden Knights built a 30-15 halftime lead before holding on for the fourth straight North win.

Senior William Boyle tallied a team-high 15 points for Central.

Ja’Vaughn Burton finished with a game-high 27 points for the Vikings.

Delmar 60, Seaford 51: The Wildcats out-scored the Blue Jays, 24-14, in the fourth quarter to rally for the Henlopen South win.

Jeremiah Lumpkin-Beale (21), Cameron Bozman (14) and Trevor Gibson (10) all scored in double figures for Delmar (3-0). The Wildcats went 24-of-42 from the foul line.

Brent Ricketts scored 27 points for Seaford (1-1) with seven three-pointers.

Laurel 76, Indian River 60: Playing their first game since Jan. 12, the Bulldogs evened their record at 1-1.

Delmarva Christian 78, First State Military 25: The Royals started the game on a 26-9 before posting the victory.

Gabe Herling (13), Jayden Palmer (10) and Jeremiah Hannah (10) paced Delmarva Christian (1-1), which was playing its first game since Jan. 11.

College basketball

DSU’s Pritchett honored: Delaware State 1960s basketball star Maurice Pritchett is among six inductees to the Delaware Basketball Hall of Fame.

Pritchett, a 1965 Delaware State graduate, played for the Hornets under legendary head coach Bennie George from 1961 to ‘65.

Recognized as one of the top defenders in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Pritchett was the Hornets’ leading rebounder in two seasons and served as team captain during his senior year.

Prior to attending Delaware State, he was a Wilmington All-City selection at Howard High School in 1961. After graduating from college, Pritchett returned to Wilmington, playing for Peoples Settlement in the Metropolitan League.

He was principal at Bancroft Middle School in Wilmington for 30 years, facilitating after-school youth recreational programs.