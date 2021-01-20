Roundup: Senators pick up North win

Dover High out-scored Milford by nine points in the second half to pull away to a 59-46 win over the Buccaneers in Henlopen North boys’ basketball on Tuesday evening.

The Senators, who improve to 2-1, held a 30-26 halftime lead.

Jaheim Harrell scored a team-high 16 points for Dover with Cameron Moore adding 12.

Caesar Rodney 89, Cape Henlopen 81: The Riders built an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter before raising their record to 3-0 in the Henlopen North.

CR got double-digit scoring from Brycen Williams (21 points), Juan Jordan (15), Trey Voshell (14) and Jaelin Joyner (12). The Riders went 20-of-33 from the foul line.

Ja’Vaughn Burton tallied a game-high 32 points for Cape with Brody Pederson and Nathan Sivels scoring 17 apiece. It was Burton’s second 32-point game of the season while Pederson sank five of the Vikings’ 11 three-pointers.

Smyrna 70, Polytech 30: The Eagles jumped out to a 40-12 halftime advantage before improving to 3-0 in the North.

Robert Wiley (16), Olumuyiwa Salako (12), Elijah Credle (10) and Elisha Gregory (10) all reached double figures as 10 Smyrna players scored in the contest.

Kyle Gamber netted 12 points to pace the Panthers.

Sussex Central 55, Sussex Tech 53: Michael Elliott’s three-pointer in the final 10 seconds made the difference in the Golden Knights’ North win.

Trent Fonville netted 17 points wile Jeremiah Wilson had 12 for Central (2-1), which has won its last two games by a combined three points. The contest was close throughout with Central leading by one at halftime and by two going into the fourth quarter.

Donald Saintphard had a team-high 14 points for the Ravens.

Girls’ basketball

Dover 42, Milford 16: The Senators used a 16-5 run in the second quarter to take control in the Henlopen North win.

Heaven Hendricks tallied 12 points for Dover (1-2).

Laurel 56, Seaford 32: Freshman Delaney Larrimore tallied 18 points, with four three-pointers, to pace the Bulldogs to the Henlopen South win.

Destine’ Snead (12) and Couri Smith (10) also scored in double figures for Laurel, which out-scored the Blue Jays, 19-2, in the second quarter to take control.

Jada Evans led Seaford with 17 points.

Woodbridge 73, Sussex Academy 8: Janeira Scott netted 16 points while Payton Keeler added 13 to lead the Blue Raiders to the South win.

Red Lion Christian 50, First State Military 18: Jalina Brooks tallied nine points for the Bulldogs (0-3) in their loss on Monday.