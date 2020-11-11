Roundup: Senators post OT win in hockey

Superia Clark’s overtime goal lifted Dover High to a 2-1 victory over Smyrna in Henlopen North field hockey on Tuesday afternoon.

The Senators also got a first-quarter goal from Erin Bishop as they improved to 3-1 North, 5-2 overall.

Goalie Richana Brown made seven saves for Dover, which finished with advantages of 12-9 in shots and 12-6 in corners.

Emily Thompson tied the game in the third quarter for Smyrna, Brynn Rifino made 10 saves and Meghan Shirey added a pair of defensive saves.

Polytech 4, Milford 0: Megan Popp tallied a pair of goals and an assist to spark the Panthers.

Cecilia Rivera and Danielle Conn also scored for Polytech, which held edges of 15-0 in shots and 8-2 in corners.

Melissa Mesidor made seven saves for the Buccaneers.

Delmar 8, Indian River 0: Maci Bradford tallied four goals and an assist as the Wildcats (8-0) remained unbeaten and unscored upon.

Josie Hollamon (1 assist) added two goals for Delmar, which finished with advantages of 27-7 in shots and 11-1 in corners.

Laurel 2, Woodbridge 1: The Bulldogs got a third-quarter goal to break a 1-1 tie and pick up the South win.

Cape Henlopen 9, Sussex Central 0: The Vikings used a four-goal second quarter to take control of the Henlopen North contest.

Boys’ soccer

Indian River 6, Lake Forest 1: Jordan Illian collected two goals and a pair of assists as the Indians improved to 6-0.

Five different players scored for IR, which led 5-1 at halftime. The Indians held advantages of 18-5 in shots and 2-1 in corner kicks.

Herson Deus scored for the Spartans.

Caesar Rodney 3, Sussex Tech 1: Andrew Dawson scored a pair of goals five minutes apart in the second half to give the Riders a 3-0 lead in the Henlopen North win.

Jeremy Gomez tallied CR’s first goal with Zander Omans making five saves. The Riders finished with advantages of 12-6 in shots and 12-2 in corner kicks.

The Ravens’ Byron Suarez-Garcia scored on a penalty kick.

Milford 5, Polytech 0: Samuel Dominguez netted two goals and an assist as the Buccaneers (6-0-1) remained unbeaten.

Thompson Burke, Brandon Zelaya Hernandez and Alexander Davis also scored goals for Milford, which finished with advantages of 12-2 in shots and 5-3 in corner kicks.

Cape Henlopen 3, Sussex Central 0: Nicholas Panyko, Jacob Alt and Austin Rhue all scored second-half goals to lift the Vikings.

Matthew Panyko made six saves in the shutout as both squads finished with six shots.

Angel Castellanos-Ventura had three saves for the Golden Knights.

Laurel 2, Woodbridge 1: The Bulldogs got second-half goals from Andres Romero-Nieto and Hugo Maldonado to earn the South win.

Damin Smith made a pair of saves for Laurel, which out-shot the Raiders, 8-6.

Ian Hayes netted a first-half goal for Woodbridge with Joseph Trejo-Ocampo making six saves.

Delmar 7, Seaford 4: The Wildcats netted four unanswered goals in the second half to rally for the South win.

Mason Ball scored four goals for Delmar Omar Lopez Moreno, Logan Horvath and Peyton Naugle adding the others. Caleb Ritchey made 14 saves.

Volleyball

Cape Henlopen 3, Sussex Central 0: The Vikings took the Henlopen North match by scores of 25-22, 25-12, 25-17.

Breahna Kusen had 15 kills with Rileigh Wilson adding 12 for Cape. Megan Smith had 34 assists with Emily Lamb adding 10 digs.

Indian River 3, Lake Forest 0: The Indians topped the Spartans 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 for the South victory.

Raychel Ehlers had 17 kills, four aces and 11 digs for IR with Camryn Ehlers contributing 24 assists with Nicole Woody adding 10 digs.

Polytech 3, Milford 0: The Panthers topped the Buccaneers, 26-24, 25-11, 25-20, for their second win in their last two matches.

Katherine Rivera had six kills with Brady Hrivnak (5 aces) and Jennifer Rivera (3 aces) both adding five. Kimberly Seeney added 22 assists.

Delaware Military 3, First State Military 0: The Bulldogs dropped the Diamond State match by scores of 25-6, 25-10, 25-6.

Caravel 3, Delmarva Christian 2: The Buccaneers lost a tough five-set non-conference decision.

The Buccaneers won by scores of 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-8.