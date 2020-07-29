Roundup: Shuman wins DSGA Delaware Open

Jake Shuman became the 10th different Delaware Open winner in the past 10 years. (DSGA photo)

Jake Shuman didn’t wrap up the Delaware Open title with his first round on Tuesday.

But he made it pretty clear that he was the golfer to beat.

Shuman fired a blistering nine-under par 63 before coasting home to the victory in the 55th annual DSGA Delaware Open on Tuesday afternoon.

A 24-year-old pro who played at Duke, Shuman finished with a score of 14-under-par total of 202 after carding scores of 63 and 69 on Tuesday at The Peninsula in Millsboro.

Shuman, who plays out of DuPont Country Club, finished three shots ahead of first-round leader Brandon Berry, who took second with a score of 205. Shuman held a seven-stroke lead going into the final round.

Walter Egloff (213) placed third with Rehoboth’s Jay Whitby and Kings Creek’s Chris Krueger tying for fourth at 214. Five of the top seven finishers were amateurs.

DuPont’s Jake Shuman carded a 63 in his first round on Tuesday to take the lead for good at The Peninsula. (DSGA photo)

With Shuman winning his first career Delaware Open title, the tournament has now had 10 different winners in the last 10 years.

After coming in with a first-round 70 on Monday, Shuman put up nine birdies with no bogeys for his second-round 63. That was the lowest score of the tourney by three strokes.

Berry did finish with a tournament-leading 20 birdies and an eagle with Shuman collecting 16 birdies and a pair of eagles. Shuman’s eagle-two on the par-four No. 15 of his final round helped him seal the victory.

Golf is one of a handful of sports that can hold competitions in Delaware despite the coronavirus pandemic because of the players’ ability to adhere to social distancing.

College basketball

Three UD women sign pro deals: Three former Delaware women’s basketball players recently signed contracts to continue their basketball careers professionally in Europe.

Nicole Enabosi, Alison Lewis and Makeda Nicholas follow in the footsteps of 10 other Blue Hen women’s basketball players to play professionally following their time in Newark.

Enabosi has signed with MBK Ružomberok in Slovakia while Lewis joins Baerum in Norway and Nicholas will play for Colomiers in France.

“We’re all so excited for Nicole, Alison and Makeda,” said Delaware coach Natasha Adair. “The opportunity for them to continue their careers overseas is a dream come true. Alison is a tireless worker, fearless competitor and scorer while Makeda’s skillset and toughness gives her the ability to score inside and out and Nicole dominates inside.

“These qualities have opened up the doors for them to compete at the next level. We wish them all the best and we’re very proud of their accomplishments. We’ll be watching from afar.”