Roundup: Smyrna earns 54-13 win over Cape Henlopen

Smyrna quarterback Aidan Sanchez, right, hands the ball to running back Wayne Knight. (Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder)

The Smyrna High football team earned a 54-13 victory over Cape Henlopen High Friday night in a Henlopen Conference Northern Division matchup.

Yamir Knight and Wayne Knight each recorded a pair of touchdowns in the first half to allow the Eagles to get out to a 30-6 halftime lead.

Smyrna running back Yamir Knight is about to be tackled by Viking Jaden Davis. (Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder)

Smyrna improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Henlopen North.

Delmar 27, Seaford 6: Jaylin Warner scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half to pace the Wildcats to a Henlopen South win Friday.

Rajay Allen added another rushing touchdown for Delmar.

St. Mark’s 20, Lake Forest 19: Damian Galindez ran for two touchdowns and threw for another but Lake Forest’s late two-point conversion to potentially take the lead was unsuccessful and the Spartans fell in nonconference action.

Field hockey

Polytech 1, Dover 0: Megan Popp converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter to provide the only goal in the match between two Henlopen North rivals.

Milford 3, Lake Forest 2: Olivia Muir’s overtime goal lifted the Buccaneers over the Spartans on Friday.

Muir contributed a pair of goals for Milford who also got one from Emily Thode.

Volleyball

Indian River 3, Delmar 0: The Indians picked up a Henlopen South win by scores of 25-16, 5-14, 25-11 on Thursday night.

Raychel Ehlers collected 10 kills and nine aces for IR which also got 30 assists from Camryn Ehlers.

Sadie Shores had 11 digs for the Wildcats.

College basketball

UD men to play in tourney: The University of Delaware men’s basketball team is headed for a bubble in Connecticut.

The Blue Hens will take part in an early-season tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena bubble event in Uncasville, Conn, next month.

Delaware is in a pod with Massachusetts and Sienna that will be held Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. Time and dates of the games are TBD.

The Mohegan Sun is hosting at least nine pods of college basketball games as part of the event. Over 30 teams are slated to take part in the modified bubble — nicknamed ‘Bubbleville’ — which is being held in conjunction with the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Those are the first non-conference games announced for the Hens. The Colonial Athletic Association is playing its conference schedule on weekends starting in January.

Teams will play the same opponent at the same site on back-to-back days to help try to prevent the spread of COVID-19.