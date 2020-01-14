Roundup: Stephen Decatur High takes down CR in wrestling

Stephen Decatur High, Md. won 10 individual bouts before notching a 49-21 victory over Caesar Rodney in a non-conference wrestling match on Monday evening.

The Seahawks won six of their matches by pin.

Winning by fall for the Riders were Dawson Mitchell (126 pounds), Jackson Dean (152) and Kevin Hudson (285).

College basketball

Wesley’s Cameron honored again: Wesley College’s Brian Cameron earned his fourth Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week honor after helping the Wolverines to a 2-0 week.

The senior guard netted a total of 57 points on 56-percent shooting from the floor. He became only the second Wolverine to score 2,000 points in a victory at Neumann on Saturday.

Cameron added 16 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, and one block in the two games.

College bowling

DSU goes 9-3 in Vegas: A 9-3 overall record and Most Outstanding Performer award for Alexis Neuer highlighted Delaware State’s showing at the Stormins’ Blue & White Vegas Classic women’s bowling tournament this weekend.

The Hornets placed seventh in the 13-team field, which featured four of the top five and nine of the top 15 teams in the latest National Tenpin Coaches Association Top 25 poll.

DSU, ranked 14th in the poll, posted a 5-2 record in Baker matches and a 4-1 mark in traditional contests.

Neuer was the Most Outstanding Performer and named to the all-tournament team after finishing first among 84 individual competitors with a total pinfall of 1211 for a five-game average of 242.2, marking a season-high series.

She topped the 200-mark in four games, including a season-high 268 vs. Tulane. Neuer also rolled a 266 score vs. Grambling State, 257 vs. Mount St. Mary’s and 226 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) during the tourney.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com