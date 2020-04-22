Roundup: Stevenson joining Blue Hens

Demetrius Stevenson

Former Caesar Rodney High All-State lacrosse player Demetrius Stevenson is leaving Rutgers to transfer to the University of Delaware.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound midfielder will have four seasons of eligibility remaining with the Blue Hens.

Stevenson, a three-time All-Stater and two-time all-American with the Riders, is in his second season at Rutgers. He redshirted his freshman year because of injury before this season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stevenson played in three games with the Scarlet Knights this spring, posting an assist in a game against Quinnipiac.

At CR, Stevenson finished with 119 goals and 33 assists, helping the Riders reach the DIAA state finals as a senior.

College basketball

Hornets sign three players: Delaware State men’s basketball coach Eric Skeeters has announced the signing of three newcomers for the 2020-21 season.

Guard Dominik Fragala (Jr. / Chantilly, Va.), point guard Martez Robinson (Owings Mills , Md.) and forward Christopher Smith (Upper Marlboro, Md.) recently inked scholarship offers.

Fragala (6-0, 165 pounds) previously attended Division I Niagara (2017-19) before spending a year at Howard College in Big Spring, Tex. As a senior at John Champe (Va.) High during the 2016-17 season, he scored 922 points, third most in state history.

Fragala averaged 36.9 points per game during his senior year, tops in Virginia and second in the nation. That season, he nailed 91 three-point field goals, scored 30-or-more points in 12 games, topped the 40-point mark in seven contests, reached 50 points in one game and a (then) state record 63 points in another.

He garnered Conference 22 Boys Basketball Player of the Year accolades in 2017, along with first-team All-Met, first-team all-district, all-region and VHSL 4A All-State second-team honors.

As a redshirt freshman at Niagara (2018-19), Fragala averaged 2.9 points in 28 games, highlighted by a 20-point performance vs. Fairfield.

“We tried to sign Dominik when I was an assistant coach at UMBC,” said Skeeters, who is in his third year with the Hornets. “He was a scoring machine and great ball handler in high school. I have no doubt he can be a big-time scorer for us at Delaware State.”

Fragala averaged 10.5 points, shooting 45 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range, during his lone season at Howard College.

Robinson (6-foot-2) was the 2019-20 Baltimore County Player of the Year and an all-county first-team selection after averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals per game as a senior at New Town High School.

Named to the Baltimore Sun Newspaper All-Metro first team, he led New Town to the state tournament final, but the game was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Martez is a scoring and facilitating point guard with all the tools to succeed at the college level,” Skeeters said. “We have an experienced point guard in Pinky Wiley returning, but Martez will no doubt get plenty of opportunities to contribute next season.”

Smith (6-foot-8) averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, while earning DC Beltway Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior at Riverdale Baptist during the 2019-20 season.

“Chris is an athletic power forward with solid defensive skills and the ability to be a consistent scorer,” said Skeeters. “He will join a strong group of front court players we expect to have on the roster next season.”

College volleyball

Hornets added six players: The Delaware State volleyball team has picked up six newcomers for the upcoming season.

Second-year coach Bruce Atkinson has signed middle blockers Alondra Maldonado (6-1; Patillas, P.R.) and Adriana Rodriguez (5-11; Coamo, P.R.); outside hitters Kristi Gomez (5-10; Alano, Tex.) and Valeria Otero (5-9; Manati, P.R.), along with setter Jenna Peterson (5-11; Fountain Valley, Cal.) and defensive specialist Maria Carattini (5-7; Cayey, P.R.).

“I am very excited about the new additions to the Delaware State volleyball program,” said Atkinson. “I believe we have strengthened our team in every position and looking forward to getting them all together on the court to begin preparing for the 2020 season.”

The Hornets’ 12 wins in 2019 (12-18) were the most by the team since posting an 18-12 mark in 2010. DSU had just 12 wins combined in the previous six seasons.