Roundup: Sussex Tech snaps Dover’s winning streak with 68-57 victory

Sussex Tech High out-scored Dover by 13 points over the last three quarters to knock off the Senators, 68-57, in Henlopen North boys’ basketball on Tuesday night.

The loss snapped a 26-game North winning streak for Dover (12-1 North, 16-2 overall). It was also just the second loss to an in-state team in the last two seasons for Dover, which is 40-3 in that stretch.

Dover led 24-22 after the first quarter but was limited to 33 points the rest of the game. The 57-point total was the second-lowest of the season for the Senators.

The Ravens, who lost to Dover by 38 points on Jan. 21, improved to 9-4 in the North, 11-7 overall.

Woodbridge 68, Seaford 51: The Blue Raiders opened up a 35-22 halftime advantage before posting the South victory.

Kaheim Kimbrough-Roach (20), Ricky Kane (17) and Deronn Kane (11) all scored in double figures for Woodbridge.

The Blue Jays were led by Tyrese Fortune with 14 and Brent Ricketts with 13.

Laurel 91, Indian River 60: The Bulldogs won their 14th game in a row to improve to 16-2.

Lake Forest ECHS@DSU 59: The Spartans shook off a six-point halftime deficit to pick up the South victory.

Delmar 70, Sussex Academy 41: The Wildcats earned a South win over the Seahawks.

Archmere 61, First State Military 33: The Auks built a 46-21 lead after three quarters before posting the Diamond State Conference win.

Jasiah Brooks netted 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Girls’ basketball

Polytech 44, Sussex Central 39: The Panthers out-scored the Golden Knights, 10-2, in the fourth quarter to rally for the North win.

Jazmin Kellam tallied a game-high 18 points for Polytech with Yaa Yaa Afriyie adding 14. The Panthers (11-7) have won six of their last seven games.

Central’s Ja’Marah Hopkins had 11 points while Tameeyah Bowden scored 10.

Sussex Tech 49, Dover 47: The Ravens used a 14-9 third-quarter run to take the lead before edging the Senators.

Ciara Wilson netted 19 points with Daniya Dashiell adding 12.

Tamyah Jones scored a game-high 23 points for the Senators while Z’Naiya Robinson had 12.

Caesar Rodney 64, Smyrna 7: Teri Bell netted 14 points and nine rebounds as the Riders (13-5) won their sixth game in a row.

Lillian Ayers added 12 points and four assists for CR, which led 31-4 at halftime.

Cape Henlopen 67, Milford 22: The Vikings netted 18 unanswered first-quarter points before remaining unbeaten in the North.

Laurel 43, Indian River 23: The Bulldogs downed the Indians in a South matchup.

Sussex Academy 28, Delmar 24: The Seahawks topped the Wildcats in a South matchup.

College football

Hens hire veteran OL coach: Delaware football coach Danny Rocco has hired former long-time Virginia Tech assistant Bryan Stinespring as the Blue Hens’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

The majority of Stinespring’s career has been at spent at Virginia Tech, where he spent 26 seasons, including 12 of which he served as the Hokies’ offensive coordinator. Seven of those 12 seasons, the Hokies ranked in the top-25 in the country in either rushing or scoring offense.

“I’ve known Bryan since my time at the University of Virginia,” said Rocco. “Bryan is a highly-respected and experienced coach and recruiter. We’re excited to welcome him to our staff.”.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of a highly respected university, an outstanding football program and a tremendous staff,” Stinespring said in a press release. “I have great respect for all those involved in building this program and look forward to working along side such an accomplished group of people.”

Most recently, the 56-year-old Stinespring worked as an assistant at both Old Dominion and Maryland. He also has two years of experience in the CAA, spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at JMU as the offensive line coach, tight ends coach and running game coordinator.

With the addition of Stinespring, Bill Polin will now shift back to coaching Delaware’s tight ends, while Greg Meyer moves to handling the Hens’ running game.

Delaware had a staff opening after veteran coach Bill Cubit stepped down after one season as an assistant at his alma mater.

College softball

Lake Forest grad honored: Delaware sophomore first baseman Brooke Glanden (Lake Forest) was named CAA Softball Player of the Week while freshman righthander Emily Winburn earned CAA Rookie of the Week honors on Tuesday.

Glanden batted .500 while leading the Blue Hens with seven hits and ranking second with six RBI during Delaware’s 4-1 weekend at the FGCU Kickoff Classic. Winburn went 1-0 with two saves and a 1.83 ERA while making four appearances in the circle at the tournament.

College basketball

WOMEN, Wesley 67, Valley Forge 43: Angelique Gathers collected 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines (6-15) snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Shervohnia Tolson added 12 points and 11 rebounds with Jourdyn Beverly contributing 14 points and seven rebounds. Wesley led 61-27 after three quarters.