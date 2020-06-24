Roundup: Two share lead going into last day of Delaware Amateur

Austin Barbin is still tied for the lead going into today’s finals two rounds of the Delaware Amateur. (DSGA photo)

BRIDGEVILLE — Going into today’s final two rounds of the Delaware Amateur, the title in the 69th annual tournament is still very much up for grabs.

There’s now a two-way tie for the lead after Dawson Anders carded his second straight 68 to pull even with Austin Barbin at eight-under par 136 after two rounds

The top-nine players are all within seven strokes of the lead going into today’s final 36 holes at Heritage Shores. Forty players made the cut at eight-over par 152.

The leaders are scheduled to tee off their first round of the day at 10:51 a.m. today.

Dawson Anders, who plays at Temple, shot his second-straight 68 on Tuesday to earn a share of the lead.(DSGA photo)

Barbin did hold a three-shot lead after firing an opening-round 65 on Monday. But he finished with a 71 on Tuesday.

Anders, a 21-year-old who plays for Temple University, pulled even with his 68. The Telford Pa. native tallied a total of five birdies — including three on the front nine — against only one bogey.

Peter Barron is in third place, one stroke back, in the tourney being played at Heritage Shores. (DSGA photo)

Peter Barron, who won the tournament two years ago, is one shot back at 137 after also shooting a 68 on Tuesday. Defending champion Evan Brown of DuPont is three strokes off the lead at 139.

Anders and Brown both lead the field with 11 birdies in the tourney so far.

College athletics

CAA to open up tourney fields: The Colonial Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that it’s conference tournaments will include all league teams in the coming school year.

The move will impact only some sports in the conference, which includes the University of Delaware.

In men’s and women’s basketball, for instance, every league team already played in the CAA tourney.

With the coronavirus pandemic leaving schedules up in the air — as well as probably meaning that teams will play uneven conference slates — officials made the decision to give every program a chance at an NCAA Tournament berth.

“I commend the conference’s athletic administrators and conference staff for their forward thinking and open‐mindedness as we continue to navigate through a period of great unknown associated with the 2020‐21 academic year,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a press release.

“This championship model directly coincides with the Extreme Flexibility Model that the conference established for 2020‐21 regular season competitions, and provides each student‐athlete with an opportunity to work toward the goal of being a CAA Champion.”

The CAA press release said that student‐athlete health and safety, limiting travel and missed class time and controlling costs played a major factor in determining the championships schedule.

The conference will divide its tournaments in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse into regional brackets for the first round and quarterfinals before moving to a more central geographic location for the semifinals and championship game. Men’s lacrosse will conduct two quarterfinal games hosted by the higher seeds, with the winners advancing to a central site for the semifinals and title game.

In the sports of men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, volleyball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s track & field, softball and baseball, the entire championship will be held at one location.

A committee of athletics administrators and conference staff will determine seeds for the championships using a variety of metrics, including a postseason poll of the conference’s head coaches. In the event that all teams play a true conference schedule, conference standings will determine the seeds.

Delaware is scheduled to host the CAA field hockey tournament on Nov. 5-8.

Local Results

GOLF

Delaware Amateur

BRIDGEVILLE — The scores after Tuesday’s second round of the 69th annual DSGA Delaware Amateur, played at Heritage Shores, par 72:

1-Austin Barbin, ChsBay 65-71-136

1-Dawson Anders, PGD 68-68-136

3-Peter Barron, PGD 69-68-137

4-Evan Brown, DuPont 68-71-139

5-Matthew Barnes, PGD 70-70-140

5-Marshall Meisel, PGD 71-69-140

5-Brandon Berry, PGD 72-68-140

8-Carlo Pizzano, PGD 70-71-141

9-Michael Brown, PGD 72-71-143

10-Zachary Barbin, ChBy 72-72-144

10-T. Leonard, Bear Trp 73-71144

10-Nick Gianelos, RdyRn 75-69-144

13-Aaron Tobin, PGD 71-74-145

14-Pieter DeGroot, PGD 72-74-146

15-Casey Lyons, PGD 71-76-147

15-Matthew Kinsey, OC 72-75-147

15-Doug. Ergood, PGD 73-74-147

15-Eric Shenyo, WClyCrk 75-72-147

19-Matthew Miller, PGD 72-76-148

19-P. Fenstermaker, PGD 75-73-148

19-Charlie Bundy, PGD 76-72-148

22-Joe Spitaleri, EdOlivr 73-76-149

22-Matthew Malits, PGD 73-76-149

22-F. Markiewicz, PGD 74-75-149

22-N. Romanov, Lch Nrn 75-74-149

22-John Updike, PGD 78-71-149

27-Jay Whitby, Rehoboth 74-76-150

27-Buddy Hansen, PGD 74-76-150

27-Conor McGrath, PGD 76-74-150

27-R. Jamarowicz, DPnt 78-72-150

31-A. Hewitt, Crpple Crk 72-79-151

31-Liam McGrath, PGD 73-78-151

31-Joe Tigani, WCCreek 74-77-151

31-Bob Bechtold, Field 77-74-151

31-Liam Murphy, PGD 78-73-151

36-Nathan Potts, Newark 74-78-152

36-Greg Wolfe, PGD 75-77-152

36-Matt Chalupa, Dlcstle 76-76-152

36-Josh Covey, Heritage 76-76-152

36-Danny Parker, DSGA 78-74-152

MISSED CUT

Connor McGarrity, PGD +9

Joe Hemsley, PGD +9

J.R. Fasy, Wilmington +9

David West, PGD +9

Jeffrey Allen, Wild Quail +9

Michael Lupichuk, Fieldstone +9

Aidan McDermott, Bear Trap +10

Ed Brown, Rehoboth Beach +10

Steven Harvey, Rehoboth +10

Scott Shockley, Heritage +11

Sean McGarrity, PGD +11

Thomas Kearns, Hartefeld +11

Brady Leonard, Glen Riddle +11

Kaden Kinard, WClay Creek +12

Rand Mendez, Fieldstone +12

Jack Sterbenz, PGD +12

William Walde, Rehoboth +12

Rich Pruchnik, Baywood Grns +13

Shea Murphy, Chesapeake Bay +13

Matthew Brainard, DuPont +13

Lane Dillon, Bear Trap Dunes +13

Colby Hook, Cripple Creek +13

Wesley Hood, PGD +13

Mark Wachter, DuPont +13

Nick Covey, PGD +13

Kyle Price, White Clay Creek +14

William Kim, PGD +14

Hunter Rempe, Plantatn Lkes +15

Matt Kristick, Glen Riddle +15

Dicky Smith, Glen Riddle +15

Chad Otwell, Heritage Shores +15

David Bloodsworth, Heritage +15

Andrew Sellers, Hoopr’s Lndng +16

John Birk, DuPont +18

Jonathan Jordan, PGD +19

Mike McGuiness, Rehoboth +19

Nick Shevland, Cripple Creek +19

Juan Johnson, Plantatn Lkes +20

Travis Ralph, Heritage Shores +20

Trevor Smith, Maple Dale +20

Chris Lowe, Heritage Shores +21

Zachary Dilworth, Ed Oliver +23

Jack F Lenoir, Odessa Nationl +23

Ryan Feldman, Cripple Creek +23

Rusty Poisson, Chester River +24

Kevin Sartell, Wild Quail +25

Drew Clark, Bidermann +26

Andrew Hess, Odessa Nationl +27

Nicholas Juanillo, PGD +27

Jack Redefer, Rehoboth Beach +27

Brian Zeigler, Odessa National +27

Mike Ellis, Loch Nairn +27

Fran Migliocco, DuPont +28

Peter Lefebvre, Odessa Natnl +29

Joe Russo, Odessa National +29

Will Boyce, Fieldstone +29

Christopher Kang, PGD +30

Jordan Seemans, PGD +30

TJ Prushinski, Back Creek +30

Michael Sisler, PGD +32

Steve Morgan, Cripple Creek +32

Brendan Lotty, Rock Manor +34

Timothy Yoder, Heritage Shres +34

Charley Ward, PGD +36

Pete Townsend, Mulligan’s +36

Chris Blades, Wild Quail +36

Joshua Greenberg, PGD +37

Mike Poczynek, Odessa +39

Neal Levitsky, Wilmington +40

Larry Hewes Jr., PGD +44