Roundup: University of Delaware’s men’s lacrosse program earns national ranking

After eight years of no appearances in the national rankings, the Delaware men’s lacrosse program has now found itself among the nation’s best for a second consecutive season.

With a 2-0 start, the Blue Hens climbed into the Inside Lacrosse poll at No. 20 following a 13-1 win over NJIT this past Saturday at Delaware Stadium.

Last season, the Hens climbed to No. 18, entering the Top 20 for the first time since 2012.

“We’re extremely grateful to be ambassadors for this tremendous university, but we all know that we have a lot of work left in front of us,” coach Ben Deluca said. “Our focus will always remain at the task at hand and being at our best, representing this university at the highest level every time we step on the field.”

Delaware currently ranks third in the country in scoring defense, having allowed just nine total goals in the first two games of the year.

The Hens ply again today at 4 p.m. with a non-conference road game at Saint Joseph’s.

WOMEN, Longwood 22, Delaware State 4: Jordan Santana and Gwenna Gentle netted two goals each in the home loss for the Hornets (0-2) on Monday.

DSU goalie Allie St. Pierre made 11 saves.

College basketball

Wesley is seventh in region: The Wesley College men’s basketball team is ranked seventh in the NCAA Division III Atlantic Region.

The Wolverines lead the Atlantic East Conference at 9-1 in conference, 15-8 overall and have guaranteed themselves no worse than a second-place finish. That means Wesley will have a first-round bye when the six-team AEC tournament begins.

The Wolverines host Cabrini on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in their regular-season home finale.

College softball

Hornets drop two in S.C.: Delaware State wrapped up its season-opening weekend with losses to Northern Illinois, 10-2, and host Coastal Carolina, 13-0, in the Bash at the Beach Tournament on Sunday.

DSU (0-6) had seven hits in the contest, including two each for Jasmine Melgoza and Alaena Seldon.

In the Hornets’ tournament finale, Coastal Carolina scored 11 runs in the second inning and never looked back. Delaware State had four hits in the game, including a single by Seldon for her third hit of the day. Jonah Gorham had her first double of the season, while Taylor Leydig and Hannah Crumblish also singled for the Hornets.