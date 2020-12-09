Roundup: Vikings back in field hockey state finals with win over Dover

Vikings (from left) Kathryn Knarr, Hope Reed and Breahna Kusen trying to block a shot by Ashley Cyrus of Delaware Military Academy in match Tuesday night. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Since dropping its first game of the season in 2017, Cape Henlopen High’s field hockey team hasn’t lost to a Division I program again.

Now the Vikings are one victory away from completing another season without a Division I loss.

On Tuesday afternoon, top-seeded Cape blanked No. 4 Dover, 4-0, in the DIAA Division I state semifinals.

The Vikings (12-1) will go after their fourth-straight state crown on Saturday when they face another Henlopen North squad, No. 7 Polytech (8-6), in the state finals. The contest will be played at a site and time TBA.

The Division II state semifinals will be played this afternoon.

Cape’s Kathryn Knarr went to the floor for a dig that was returned by teammate Hope Reed in match against Delaware Military Academy. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

Dover (10-4), which is the last Division I team to beat Cape, held the Vikings scoreless for a quarter on Tuesday. But senior Emily Monigle tallied a pair of second-quarter goals to put Cape ahead for good.

Monigle’s goals came two minutes apart for the Vikings, who held advantages of 12-3 in shots 11-0 in corners.

Reagan Ciabattoni scored in the third quarter with Samantha Connors (1 assist) adding a goal in the fourth. Julie Heffernan made a pair of saves in the Vikings’ ninth shutout of the season.

Cape has blanked five straight opponents, including a 5-0 win over the Senators in its regular-season finale.

Dover’s Richana Brown made eight saves.

Volleyball

Padua 3, Indian River 2: The sixth-seeded Indians took the No. 3 Pandas to the limit before falling in the state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

With Cape Henlopen also losing on Tuesday, the Henlopen Conference has no teams left in the tourney.

Kathryn Knarr of Cape sets up a return from near the backcourt line in Tuesday night’s match against Delaware Military Academy. (Special to the Delaware State News/Gary Emeigh)

IR, though, had a chance to advance before dropping a tough decision to Padua. The Indians won the fourth set, 25-19, before falling 15-12 in the tiebreaker.

The 15-point tiebreaker featured eight ties and six lead change. The Indians held a 12-11 lead before the Pandas won the final four points to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.

Delaware Military 3, Cape Henlopen 0: The 12th-seeded Seahawks swept the No. 4 Vikings, 25-14, 25-13, 25-18, in the state quarterfinals.

Cape Henlopen finishes the season with a record of 11-3.

Rileigh Wilson had nine kills for the Vikings with Breahna Kusen adding five. Megan Smith collected 18 assists and six digs.

College basketball

MEN, UMBC 76, Delaware 61: The Retrievers shot 53.1 percent from the floor, including 7-of-15 from three-point range, and never trailed before downing the Blue Hens.

Delaware (1-1) shot just 37.0 percent, and connected on only 6-of-23 shots from behind the arc.

Kevin Anderson paced the Hens for the second straight game with 18 points, while backcourt mate Ryan Allen added 15. Freshman Andrew Carr was the third Blue Hen in double figures with 11 points, while Dylan Painter grabbed a team-leading seven rebounds.

“Tip your hat to UMBC, they’re a well-coached, disciplined, scrappy team,” said UD coach Martin Ingelsby. “They are tough defensively and made it difficult for us to get into a flow on the offensive end. We had some breakdowns defensively in the second half as well. We just need to get back to practice and keep working.”

Delaware scored six consecutive points to pull even at 12-12 with 12 and a half minutes left in the first half. But UMBC answered with six of the next seven points and led the rest of the way.

The Retrievers took their largest lead of the first half at 38-28 in the final minute, before Ebby Asamoah buried a three-pointer to cut the Blue Hens’ deficit to seven at the break.

Consecutive baskets by Anderson and Allen made it a 50-43 game with 12:17 remaining, but the Retrievers answered with four straight points to go back up double digits. Asamoah drilled a triple to cut the margin to 58-50 at the 8:35 mark, before UMBC answered with a seven-point run to put the game away.

Allen nets 13 in debut: Dover High grad Elijah Allen, a freshman on the Wagner basketball team, netted 13 points in his collegiate debut on Tuesday night.

Allen played a team-high 36 minutes and tied for the team lead in points in Wagner’s 78-45 loss to Seton Hall. He hit 5-of-16 shots with five rebounds and a pair of steals in the contest.