Roundup: Watson gets back on track at Delmar

Defending Big Block Modified champion Jordan Watson finally found his way into victory lane on Saturday night at Delaware International Speedway.

Watson had suffered a variety of misfortunes to start the dirt-track season.

“We have had a long few weeks in the shop trying to repair our cars and get them race ready,” he said. “It takes a team and a lot of sacrifice, so I thank everyone who has stuck with us,”

Watson immediately dove to the bottom of polesitter Brandon Watkins at the drop of the green and completed the pass for the lead by the end of the first circuit.

By lap 10, Watson had extended his lead to nearly five seconds before registering the win.

Donald Lingo, Jr. was victorious in the 25-lap, $2,000 Super Late Model event. Lingo swept by Nick Davis on the top groove of the speedway by lap two and cruised to his second victory of the season.

Adam White continued his successful campaign, winning his second consecutive AC Delco Crate Modified event. White started in the pole position and held off challenges from former champion Greg Humlhanz and his Dad, Mike White.

Derek Magee impressively defeated one of the winningest RUSH Late Model competitors, Matt Hill, to capture the 15-lap feature event.

Magee put constant pressure on Hill, the polesitter, and ultimately completed the pass for the lead at the halfway mark. Hill tried to pull out all the stops but could not get past Magee.

Tim White was stout in winning the Modified Lite division over defending champion Ray Gulliver.

Roscoe Clough grabbed the Vintage Modified win while Todd Miller won the Vintage Sportsman feature event. Joe Tracy took the Little Lincoln feature event.

Track & field

Cavalier wins state award: Middletown High’s Brahmir Vick was named the Gatorade Delaware Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year.

He is the first athlete from Middletown to earn the award.

The 5-foot-9, 156-pound senior won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.33 seconds at the indoor state meet this past winter. Vick clocked a season-best time of 7.28 in the preliminary round, which matched the state record and ranked as the nation’s No. 4 performance among prep competitors in the 2020 indoor campaign.

The state record-holder in the 110 hurdles, he won that event at the 2019 outdoor Meet of Champions and ran a leg on the title-winning 4×100 relay squad. Vick won the 110 hurdles at the 2019 International Youth Track and Field Championships last July. “Brahmir is a very focused and determined individual, both on the track and in the classroom,” said Middletown coach Mary Kay Waltemire. “He sets personal and team goals high, and then works hard to reach those goals.”

Vick has maintained a 3.52 GPA in the classroom. He will attend the United States Naval Academy, where he will compete in track and field.

College lacrosse

Hens’ Aloe, DeLuca honored: Delaware men’s lacrosse co-captains Thomas Aloe and Matt DeLuca were both named USILA/Warrior and New Balance Division I Scholar All-Americans.

The recognition is just the second time in program history that a Blue Hen has earned the distinction and the first since 2015 when Brandon Worrall was honored.

Aloe, a Caesar Rodney High grad, and DeLuca were part of a defensive unit that ranked in the top-10 in the country in scoring defense over the past two seasons and helped Delaware to back-to-back appearances in the CAA Tournament for the first time in eight years.

Both earned their degrees last month. Aloe graduated with a degree in Biological Sciences and a cumulative grade point average of 3.449. He will head to Rutgers School of Dentistry in the fall.

DeLuca graduated with a degree in Communications and a 3.211 grade point average. He is slated to play in the PLL Lacrosse League Championship Tournament in Salt Lake City, Utah later this summer.

DSU earns academic recognition: Seven Delaware State women’s lacrosse players made the academic honor roll in the Southern Conference.

DSU’s Aniya Aiken, Molysha Brown, Nina Dillard, Gwenna Gentle, Emilyn McGill, Mia Moseley and Alexandria St. Pierre are among the honorees, consisting of student-athletes who participated in varsity sports and posted a 3.0 grade point average or higher for the academic year.

College track & field

Another honor for UD’s Bolt: For the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2014, the Delaware women’s track & field/cross country program has a CoSIDA Academic All-American honoree.

Abby Bolt, a graduate student in the College of Arts & Sciences studying molecular biology, was named third-team Academic All-American.

In the classroom, Bolt posted a 3.88 grade point average in Molecular Biology and Genetics. On the course and in the track, she helped the Blue Hens earn the highest-ever finish at the CAA Cross Country Championships, earned individual All-CAA honors at the meet and was a qualifier for the ECAC Indoor Championships.