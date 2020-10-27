Roundup: Watson triumphs in Delaware Dirt Track Championship

DELMAR — Jordan Watson capped off his championship season with a victory in the 50-lap Delaware Dirt Track Championship weekend at Delaware International.

Watson cashed in a $7,000 payday with the gamblers fee for his efforts.

“That cushion was brutal,” said Watson. “It was a demanding race track tonight. I am just very proud of my team and have to thank everyone involved that makes this possible. Tonight, we raced with a lot of great talent and were able to come out on top.”

Watson started from the pole position after advancing to a redraw position from the qualifying events.

On lap 36, Carson Wright took a wild ride in turn four after bouncing off a large cushion and barrel, rolling many times.

A single-file restart saw Watson and Ricky Elliott simultaneously hit the cushion in turns one and two, with both gathering themselves back up without losing position. A circuit later, Elliott succumbed to mechanical failure.

With three laps remaining, Watson got out of shape in turns one and two after hitting the cushion, allowing H.J. Bunting to pull to the back of his bumper. But Watson held off the late-race challenge to register the victory.

Ryan Krachun dealt with foggy conditions and Rick Laubach in the 50-lap Small Block Modified feature event on Friday night.

Richie Pratt, Jr. appeared to be the driver to beat, starting from the pole position. But shortly after the race started, dense fog layered the track.

The drivers were polled and more than 60 percent of them wanted to proceed with the event. Shortly after the race resumed, the foggy conditions began to lift.

A turn of events occurred on lap eight, though, as race leader Richie Pratt, Jr. headed to the pits with a flat tire. Laubach inherited the lead with Krachun following.

At halfway, Laubach hit heavy lapped traffic. Krachun navigated closely and was able to overtake him for the lead. Laubach ultimately continued to battle a front flat tire.

Krachun begin reaching lapped traffic with three laps remaining before taking the win.

Max Blair made the eight-and-a-half-hour tow worth it, as he led wire to wire to capture the 50-lap Super Late Model feature event and $7,000 earnings.

Arguably, one of the most competitive races was the AC Delco Modified feature, seeing Greg Humlhanz capture his first Dirt Track Championship win after starting in the sixth position.

By lap 16, Humlhanz had navigated to the second position and successfully completed the pass for the lead. Despite a variety of cautions, Humlhanz went on to the victory.

Trevor Collins outlasted a full-field and heavy contact in the RUSH Late Model feature event to take the victory. On the initial start, many competitors were collected, as Jason Dean spun in turns one and two in front of the field.

On the restart, all eyes were on Matt Hill, who started in the 10th position and was driving the topside of the racing surface. But, a few circuits after taking the lead, Hill spun coming out of turn four and took a hard shot by Cody Dawson, who had no where to go.

Collins held off the last-lap challenge from Max Blair to capture the victory.

Jason Musser collected win in the Modified Lite feature event. Chris Martinez was victorious in the Delmarva Chargers division, with Robert Smith winning the Delaware Super Truck event.

Joe Tracy continued his hot streak by winning the Little Lincoln feature. Roscoe Clough and Todd Miller won in their respective Vintage divisions.

Boys’ soccer

Salisbury School, Md. 1, Delmarva Christian 0: The Royals dropped a one-goal decision on Monday.

Salesianum 2, Cape Henlopen 0: The Sals netted a goal in each half before topping the Vikings in a non-conference game on Saturday night.

Matt Panyko made 11 saves for Cape (1-2), which was out-shot 14-3. Sallies also held a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.

Field hockey

Sussex Tech 3, Indian River 1: Jayla Powell scored twice to pace the Ravens to the victory on Monday.

Kayla Evans added Sussex Tech’s first goal with Taylor Bullis making seven saves. The Ravens, who led 3-0 after three quarters, held advantages of 15-14 in shots and 4-2 in corners.

Kinsley Hall tallied a fourth-quarter goal for IR, which got seven saves from Allyson Clark.

St. Peter & Paul 8, Delmarva Christian 0: Elizabeth Moyer made 34 saves for the Royals (1-3) in the loss.

Volleyball

Indian River 3, Sussex Tech 0: The Indians improved to 3-0 with the 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 victory.

Raychel Ehlers paced IR with 21 kills and nine aces while Camryn Ehlers added 22 assists.