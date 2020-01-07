Roundup: Wesley’s Cameron, Braxton share Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week honors

Wesley College’s Brian Cameron and Terrence Braxton shared the first Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week award in men’s basketball.

Cameron scored 96 points over three games in a 2-1 week for the Wolverines. He netted 34 points against Emory & Henry, 26 against Christopher Newport, and 36 against Cairn. The senior guard had double-doubles in two of the games, finishing the week with 27 rebounds, while adding six assists, five steals and a block.

His efforts in the CNU Captains Invitational earned him a spot on the all-tournament team.

Braxton totaled 25 rebounds with 16 on the defensive side. He added three blocks and two steals.

The Wolverines open their AEC schedule on Wednesday by hosting Marymount at 8 p.m. Wesley’s women’s team faces Marymount at 6 p.m.

Local baseball

Del. Hall nominations sought: Nominations are now being accepted for candidates to the Delaware High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was founded by the Delaware High School Baseball Coaches Association to honor coaches, managers, players, teams and other individuals (umpires, league administrators, writers, groundskeepers, etc.) who have made outstanding contributions to baseball in Delaware. The Hall was founded in 1994 and now has 137 members along with 6 teams from all segments of the baseball community in Delaware.

Those wishing to submit a nomination may do so in writing or electronically. Nominations should include a letter of nomination, supporting accomplishments and achievements, and detail the candidate’s contribution to baseball in Delaware. Nominations are due by Jan. 31.

They may be sent to: Mel Gardner, Executive Director DBCA, 2 Winnwood Rd., Newark, DE. 19711, or emailed to: wpbbcoach@aol.com. Feel free to email with any questions.

“We are delighted that this summer we will have our 27th class of inductees to the Delaware High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame,” said Executive Director of the Coaches Association and former William Penn coach Mel Gardner. “We seek to honor those from the baseball community in our state who are so deserving of this recognition.”

