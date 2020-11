FREDERICA — Today’s rainy weather has led to some changes in the schedules for the Henlopen Conference field hockey and boys’ soccer championship games.



The field hockey title contest between Cape Henlopen and Delmar High has been moved back to a 7 p.m. start today at DE Turf.



The boys’ soccer championship game between Milford and Indian River will now be played on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at DE Turf.



Today’s football game between Milford and Lake Forest is still slated to be played at Felton at 5 p.m.